Video: HAMILTON Cast Performs Mash-Up With RAYE's 'Where Is My Husband'
The new video features the London cast of the blockbuster musical.
Click, boom! The cast of London's Hamilton has released a new music video, mashing up "The Schuyler Sisters" with RAYE's "WHERE IS MY HUSBAND!" The new social media video was choreographed by Nicolais Kerry, Natasha Wilde, Paulo Jorge Teixeira-Darch, Olivia Kate Holding, Luca Dinardo, Joshian Angelo Omaña, Zera Malvina Aitken, and Liam Raven. Creative direction was from Kerri Tranter.
The song, recently released off of RAYE's new album "This Music May Contain Hope," has taken social media by storm.
The current cast of Hamilton in the UK includes Alex Sawyer as Alexander Hamilton, Jay Perry as Aaron Burr, Bente Mulan as Eliza Hamilton, Emily-Mae as Angelica Schuyler, Jasmine Jia Yung Shen as Peggy Schuyler/Maria Reynolds, Jonathan Andrew Hume as George Washington, Yeukayi Ushe as Marquis De Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson, Jordan Castle as Hercules Mulligan/James Madison, Jordan Benjamin as John Laurens/Philip Hamilton and Daniel Boys as King George III. At certain performances, the role of Alexander Hamilton will be played by Adam J Bernard. Leslie Odom Jr. will reprise his Broadway role as Aaron Burr in the West End this summer.
The company is completed by Yuki Abe, Zera Malvina Aitken, Richard Appiah-Sarpong, Turrell Barrett-Wallace, Joshua Clemetson, Roxanne Couch, Luca Dinardo, Nicola Espallardo, Manaia Glassey-Ohlson, Jack Harrison-Cooper, Olivia Kate Holding, Sergi Ibanez, Nicolais-Andre Kerry, Ella Kora, Lily Laight, Tamara Morgan, Aidan Nightingale, Tim Nutt, Joshian Angelo Omaña, Kiran Patel, Aharon Rayner, Liam Raven, Paulo Teixeira, Daisy Ward and Natasha Wilde.