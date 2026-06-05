Video: Meet the Tony-Nominated Writers of 2026

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Four outstanding new plays and four equally outstanding musicals have been singled out this Broadway season!

Nominees for Best Play are: The Balusters (David Lindsay-Abaire), Giant (Mark Rosenblatt), Liberation (Bess Wohl), Little Bear Ridge Road (Samuel D. Hunter). Nominees for best Revival of a Play are: Arthur Miller's Death of a Salesman, Becky Shaw (Gina Gionfriddo), Every Brilliant Thing (Duncan MacMillan with Jonny Donahoe), Fallen Angels, and Oedipus (Robert Icke).

Nominees for Best Book of a Musical are: The Lost Boys (David Hornsby and Chris Hoch), Schmigadoon! (Cinco Paul), Titaníque, (Marla Mindelle, Constantine Rousouli and Tye Blue), and Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York) (Jim Barne and Kit Buchan).

Watch as some of the nominees check in with Richard Ridge ahead of the big night! The 79th Annual Tony Awards will air on Sunday, June 7, 2026.