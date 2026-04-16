Video: Adrien Brody & Tessa Thompson Celebrate THE FEAR OF 13 Opening Night

The Fear of 13, the new play by Lindsey Ferrentino and directed by David Cromer, has fearlessly, officially entered the Broadway season! The production, now running at the James Earl Jones Theatre, is led by two-time Academy Award winner Adrien Brody and Golden Globe Award nominee Tessa Thompson.

Based on a true story, The Fear of 13 follows Nick Yarris, a man who spends more than two decades on death row for a murder he maintains he did not commit. Through a series of prison visits with a volunteer named Jacki, the play traces a life shaped by impulse and consequence, as their evolving relationship blurs the line between witness and participant and raises questions about justice, belief, and the fragile boundary between freedom and self-determination.

"For me to take someone on a journey with me, I have to open up and pour what I have into that," explained Brody on the red carpet. "And in a way, you know things about me that a stranger wouldn't know. So we're no longer strangers in that way."

"We work in similar ways, which is that every night is a new adventure," added Thompson. "Every night is the first night. But getting to really have that energy of freshness and discovery with [Adrien], it's just really fun to play, you know? He's such a seasoned professional, obviously, and has been working since he was a child, but he keeps a spirit of play like a child."

The cast also includes Tony Award nominee Ephraim Sykes, Michael Cavinder, Eddie Cooper, Victor Cruz, Eboni Flowers, Joel Marsh Garland, Jared Wayne Gladly, Joe Joseph, Jeb Kreager, and Ben Thompson.

Watch in this video as the cast and creative team walk the red carpet on opening night!