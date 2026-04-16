Video: Mel Brooks Unveils Official Title for SPACEBALLS Sequel





Spaceballs: The Release Date. During Amazon MGM Studios' CinemaCon presentation, Mel Brooks (via a pre-taped video) revealed the title of the studio’s highly anticipated Spaceballs sequel, Spaceballs: The New One, which will arrive with ludicrous speed into theaters on April 23, 2027.

In the video, Brooks shares why they chose not to use the tongue-in-cheek title of Spaceballs 2: The Search for More Money, which was offered as a potential title option in the original film. "After all these years, I found the money. It was in my basement." Watch the announcement from Brooks and check out a cast photo taken at CinemaCon.

The new film reunites original cast members Rick Moranis, George Wyner, Daphne Zuniga, Bill Pullman, and Mel Brooks, and will also star Josh Gad, Keke Palmer, Lewis Pullman, and Anthony Carrigan, who take on brand-new characters whose identities are being kept secret.

The movie is a follow-up to the 1987 cult classic from Brooks. Notably, this will be Moranis' first onscreen role in more than 25 years, after mostly retiring from acting in the late 1990s. Plot details have yet to be revealed and are being kept under "an industrial-strength Schwartz shield."

Directed by Josh Greenbaum, the film is written by Josh Gad, Dan Hernandez, and Benji Samit, based on characters created by Mel Brooks, Thomas Meehan, and Ronny Graham.

Producers include Imagine Entertainment’s Brian Grazer and Jeb Brody, Brooksfilms Limited’s Mel Brooks, Angry Child Productions’ Josh Gad, and Josh Greenbaum and Kevin Salter. Adam Merims, Benji Samit, and Dan Hernandez executive produce.

The original Spaceballs film served as a parody of the Star Wars franchise and starred Rick Moranis, John Candy, Bill Pullman, and Mel Brooks, who also directed. Sequel ideas have been in the works for years, with tongue-in-cheek titles such as Spaceballs 2: The Search for More Money and Spaceballs 3: The Search for Spaceballs 2. An animated spin-off/sequel debuted in 2008.

Photo Credit: Greg Doherty, Getty Images for Amazon MGM Studios