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Photos: ALADDIN Unveils Giant Magic Lamp Installation in Times Square

The Aladdin installation, located in Duffy Square near 47th Street and Broadway, will remain on display through June 15.

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Disney's Aladdin on Broadway has unveiled a giant version of the musical's iconic magic lamp in Times Square. Check out photos from the special event below.

The installation, located in Duffy Square near 47th Street and Broadway, will remain on display through June 15, giving theatergoers and visitors the chance to experience a touch of Agrabah in the heart of New York City.

To celebrate the reveal, Caleb A. Barnett, who currently stars as Genie in the Broadway production, performed a special version of "Friend Like Me" alongside ensemble members Keisha Gilles, Mikayla Renfrow, Anju Cloud, and Adriana Negron.

Photo Credit: Rebecca J. Michelson

Photos: ALADDIN Unveils Giant Magic Lamp Installation in Times Square Image
Keisha Gilles, Mikayla Renfrow, Caleb A. Barnett, Anju Cloud, Adriana Negron



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