Video: Caissie Levy Loves Feeling the Warm Embrace of the Broadway Community

Caissie Levy has been treading the boards of Broadway for two decades, taking on iconic characters in such beloved shows as Hairspray, Hair, Wicked, Ghost, Frozen, and more. Now in 2026, her hard work has finally turned into a Tony nomination and she's quick to point out the support she's received from the community of artists around her.

"We've all been through ups and downs together. So on the days when it's joyful you have to really lean into that and like appreciate it because it is such a special community and it's not perfect... it's real life, but when you're creating art with people and you're in a theater eight shows a week there's no choice but to get close and commune and love each other for better and for worse. That's what our community is so great at.

Watch in this video as Caissie chats more about the honor of playing Mother in Ragtime, why the Broadway community is so important, and so much more. Plus, check out who she is up against and catch up on all the latest Tony Awards coverage!