BroadwayWorld Classifieds 4/16/2026; Jobs In Development, Ticketing, and More

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Looking for a job in the theater? BroadwayWorld is here to help! Check out new job listings from the past week, ending 4/16/2026. To catch up on anything that you might have missed, visit our full Classifieds Section.

Want to fill a position? Posting listings in BroadwayWorld's Classifieds Section is totally FREE for basic listings, which cover a wide range of internships, temp, part-time, and full-time theatre careers, from administrative to creative.

Looking for work as a performer? Check out BroadwayWorld's Equity and Non-Equity Audition Listings.

Featured Listings This Week

New Listings This Week

Full Time Jobs - Crew: lead carpenter

The Lead Carpenter constructs the set from the designs provided by the Technical Director. They are a key member of the production team. Their primary focus is to build our 5 Mainstage Shows, remount our Holiday Show, and con... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Full-Time Faculty: Scenic & Lighting Designer Santa Barbara City College | Theatre Arts Department

Santa Barbara City College is seeking a tenure-track Scenic and Lighting Designer/Instructor to join our award-winning Theatre Arts Program starting in Fall 2026. This role blends academic instruction with high-level production design for The Theatre Group at SBCC, our resident community theatre company. For information and to apply: https://www.schooljobs.com/careers/sbcc? The Theatre Group at SBCC: www.theatregroupsbcc.com Instruction: Teach courses in Stagecraft, Scenography, Lighting,... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Costume Shop Overhire - Stitcher

Steppenwolf Theatre Company is seeking applications for temporary overhire stitchers. This is a rolling application: applicants will be considered for various projects as needed throughout the 2026-27 Season, with the earliest potential start date falling in July of 2026 and the latest in May 2027. We anticipate hiring 5-7 stitcher contracts total throughout the se... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Costume Assistant

Steppenwolf Theatre Company is seeking applications for temporary overhire positions in the Costume Shop. This is a rolling application: applicants will be considered for various projects as needed throughout the 2026-27 Season, with the earliest potential start date falling in July of 2026 and the latest in May 2027. We a... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Head Electrician

The Department of Performing and Media Arts is housed within the Schwartz Center for the Performing Arts. Its walls encompass the elements needed for teaching and performance in theatre, film, and media and dance: four performance spaces; dance and theatre rehearsal studios; a sound stage; scenery, costume and prop shops; sound and lighting design studios; and film editing and production suites. The Schwartz Center serves as a catalyst for the creative and intellectual endeavors of the many t... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: Open Call: Director of Artistic Sign Language (DASL)

Open Circle Theatre is seeking a Director of Artistic Sign Language (DASL) for a two-week workshop of a new musical, VitaNova, featuring... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Director of Development

Playwrights Horizons is a writer’s theater committed to the advancement of bold and visionary contemporary playwrights, through the development and production of daring new work and the education of future theatermakers. In a city rich with cultural offerings, Playwrights Horizons’ 55-year-old mission is unique among theaters ... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Crew: Front of House / Parking Attendant

The Performing Arts Center of Suffolk County (The Gateway), Long Island’s oldest professional theatre, is seeking a Front of House / Parking Attendant to support audience services and event operations. This public-facing role helps ensure a welco... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Crew: Front of House Supervisor

The Performing Arts Center of Suffolk County (The Gateway), Long Island’s oldest professional theatre, is seeking a Front of House Supervisor to oversee audience services operations while working closely with the Facilities Director to ensure our spaces are performance-ready. (more)

Part Time Jobs - Administrative: Ticket Services Representative

The Gateway is seeking friendly, professional, and customer-focused individuals to join our Box Office team. Ticket Services Representatives provide exceptional service to patrons in person, by phone, and via email in a fast-paced, team-oriented environment. (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Director of Development

Playwrights Horizons is a writer’s theater committed to the advancement of bold and visionary contemporary playwrights, through the development and production of daring new work and the education of future theatermakers. In a city rich with cultural offerings, Playwrights Horizons’ 55-year-old mission is unique among theaters of its size; ... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Children's Outdoor Immersive Theatre Director

Plato Learning operates outdoor mythology-based day camps for kids ages 6-15. We create a world where monsters, myth, and magic transport kids out of the mortal realm into one where they are empowered to develop new skills, ... (more)

Temp Jobs - Crew: Equity Stage Manager for NYC Festival Production

Seeking an Equity Stage Manager for an Equity showcase code production of a full length play set to premiere at the Midtown International Theatre Festival in June. There will be 6 performances of the play between June 29 and July 10 (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Prop Craftsperson

Syracuse Stage, the professional theatre in residence at Syracuse University, is accepting applications for a Prop Craftsperson to support the work of the company’s Prop Department.