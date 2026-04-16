HADESTOWN: THE MUSICAL Film to Hold World Premiere at Tribeca

Ahead of its theatrical release, the West End filmed capture of Hadestown will hold its world premiere at New York's Tribeca Festival, taking place June 3-14, 2026. The premiere screening is currently scheduled for June 8, with two more screenings taking place during the festival.

The film, titled Hadestown: The Musical, features the five original principal cast members of the Broadway company: Reeve Carney as ‘Orpheus,’ André De Shields’ in his Tony Award-winning turn as ‘Hermes,’ Amber Gray as ‘Persephone,’ Eva Noblezada as ‘Eurydice,’ and Patrick Page as ‘Hades.’

After the premiere will be a special musical performance by cast members Reeve Carney and Eva Noblezada. More information, including when tickets go on sale, is available at the Tribeca website.

Hadestown: The Musical will be released theatrically in North America on July 24, 2026. The UK will follow at a date to be announced.

The stage production, written by Anaïs Mitchell and directed by Rachel Chavkin, was filmed in London by director Brett Sullivan of Steam Motion and Sound. Bleecker Street's event cinema division Crosswalk and LD Entertainment acquired the rights for North America and all English speaking territories.

The full West End cast featured in the film includes Bella Brown, Madeline Charlemagne and Allie Daniel as Fates, Lauren Azania, Tiago Dhondt Bamberger, Ryesha Higgs, Waylon Jacobs and Christopher Short as Workers, and Lucinda Buckley, Francessca Daniella-Baker, Winny Herbert and Miriam Nyarko as Swings.

Hadestown is in its 7th hit year on Broadway at the Walter Kerr Theatre (219 W 48th Street) and in its 3rd year in the West End (returning to London, five years after its 2018 engagement at The National Theatre). The record-breaking North American tour completed its coast-to-coast 3-year run in 2024, and productions have played to acclaim across the globe in South Korea, Sydney, Melbourne, and Amsterdam.

Hadestown originated as Anaïs Mitchell’s indie theater project that toured Vermont which she then turned into an acclaimed album. With Rachel Chavkin, her artistic collaborator, Hadestown has been transformed into a genre-defying new musical that blends modern American folk music with New Orleans-inspired jazz to reimagine a sweeping ancient tale.

Following two intertwining love stories — that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone — Hadestown invites audiences on a hell-raising journey to the underworld and back. Mitchell’s beguiling melodies and Chavkin’s poetic imagination pit industry against nature, doubt against faith, and fear against love. Performed by a vibrant ensemble of actors, dancers, and singers, Hadestown delivers a deeply resonant and defiantly hopeful theatrical experience.

Photo Credit: Tribeca