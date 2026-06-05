Photos: Andrew Lloyd Webber and CATS: THE JELLICLE BALL Celebrated at PAC NYC Benefit

On Wednesday evening, June 3, the Perelman Performing Arts Center [PAC NYC] hosted a benefit celebration of Andrew Lloyd Webber and the extraordinary production of CATS: The Jellicle Ball, which first played PAC NYC’s inaugural season in 2024, now nominated for 9 Tony Awards. Check out photos of the event.

The evening included a pre-show reception where Board Chair Michael Bloomberg honored ALW, followed by the performance, with additional remarks by PAC NYC Executive Director Khady Kamara Nunez,

Also present was PAC NYC Artistic Director and co-Director of Cats, Bill Rauch, co-director Zhailon Levingston, and choreographers Arturo Lyons and Omari Wiles.

Supporters of PAC NYC who joined in on the festivities were Laurence Fishburne and Jennifer Nettles [star of PAC NYC’s upcoming Giulia: The Poison Queen of Palermo] who served as the guest judges for the evening performance, as well as Lena Waithe, Ben Vereen, Kenny Leon, Larry Owens, and Susan Stroman, among others.

Photo credit: Bloomberg Philanthropies



CATS- THE JELLICE BALL and Andrew Lloyd Webber celebrated at Perelman Performing Arts Center



CATS- THE JELLICE BALL and Andrew Lloyd Webber celebrated at Perelman Performing Arts Center



CATS- THE JELLICE BALL and Andrew Lloyd Webber celebrated at Perelman Performing Arts Center



CATS- THE JELLICE BALL and Andrew Lloyd Webber celebrated at Perelman Performing Arts Center



CATS- THE JELLICE BALL and Andrew Lloyd Webber celebrated at Perelman Performing Arts Center



CATS- THE JELLICE BALL and Andrew Lloyd Webber celebrated at Perelman Performing Arts Center



CATS- THE JELLICE BALL and Andrew Lloyd Webber celebrated at Perelman Performing Arts Center



CATS- THE JELLICE BALL and Andrew Lloyd Webber celebrated at Perelman Performing Arts Center



CATS- THE JELLICE BALL and Andrew Lloyd Webber celebrated at Perelman Performing Arts Center



CATS- THE JELLICE BALL and Andrew Lloyd Webber celebrated at Perelman Performing Arts Center



CATS- THE JELLICE BALL and Andrew Lloyd Webber celebrated at Perelman Performing Arts Center



CATS- THE JELLICE BALL and Andrew Lloyd Webber celebrated at Perelman Performing Arts Center



CATS- THE JELLICE BALL and Andrew Lloyd Webber celebrated at Perelman Performing Arts Center