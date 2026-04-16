Video: Ariana Grande is a Former FBI Negotiator in FOCKER-IN-LAW Trailer





The official trailer is here for Focker-in-Law, the highly anticipated fourth installment in the Meet the Parents franchise starring Ariana Grande. The latest film reunites several members of the original cast, including Ben Stiller and Robert De Niro.

The new trailer opens with a callback to the original film, in which De Niro, as Jack Byrnes, administers a polygraph to Olivia Jones (Grande), who is in a relationship with his grandson, Henry (Skyler Gisondo). The trailer goes on to reveal that Olivia is, in fact, a former FBI hostage negotiator whom Greg (Stiller) has difficulty trusting.

Other returning franchise veterans include Owen Wilson, Blythe Danner, and Teri Polo. Broadway alum Beanie Feldstein joins the cast as Samantha, the daughter of Greg and Pam. This marks Grande's first screen role since her turn as Glinda in the two-part Wicked movie.

Written and directed by John Hamburg, who co-wrote the three previous Meet the Parents films, Focker-In-Law is produced by Oscar nominee Jane Rosenthal and Robert De Niro for Tribeca Productions; Ben Stiller and Oscar winner John Lesher for Red Hour Films. The movie will hit theaters on November 25, 2026.

In addition to appearing as Glinda in the two-part Wicked movie, Ariana Grande has booked roles in the new season of American Horror Story and Jon M. Chu's animated musical Oh, the Places You'll Go. She will also lead a West End revival of Sunday in the Park with George, alongside Jonathan Bailey.

Photo Credit: Atsushi Nishijima/Universal Pictures and Paramount Pictures