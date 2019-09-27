Wake Up With BWW 9/27: THE INHERITANCE Begins Previews, GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY Casting, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld!

Casting has been announced for Girl From the North Country on Broadway! Reprising their roles from the production at The Public Theater will be Todd Almond, Jeannette Bayardelle, Matthew Frederick Harris, Caitlin Houlahan, Robert Joy, Tony Award nominee Marc Kudisch, Luba Mason, Ben Mayne, Tom Nelis, Tony Award nominee David Pittu, Colton Ryan, John Schiappa, Kimber Elayne Sprawl, Rachel Stern, Chelsea Lee Williams, and Tony/Academy Award nominee & two-time Emmy Award winner Mare Winningham. Joining the production in the role of Nick Laine will be Jay O. Sanders.

What did the critics think of the national tour of Mean Girls? Read all of the reviews below!

Little Shop of Horrors has changed the schedule of its lottery. Beginning Saturday, entries open 90 minutes before curtain at the Westside Theatre box office (407 W. 43rd St, NYC), and winners will be drawn 55 minutes before curtain.

Read more about these and other top stories below!

Joining the production in the role of Nick Laine will be Jay O. Sanders. Complete casting will be announced soon.

2) VIDEO: Ben Platt Reveals He'd Love to Play 'Evan' in a DEAR EVAN HANSEN Movie Adaptation

by Stage Tube

On November 19, 2017, Ben Platt said goodbye to Evan Hansen forever... or so we thought. In a recent interview with Sunday Today, the actor, who won a Tony Award for originating the role, revealed that initial plans are underway for a film adaptation, and that he would love to play the character again. 'I think, if that were to happen and come together, not being a part of it wouldn't feel right,' said Platt. Watch the full interview below!. (more...)

3) Review Roundup: What Did Critics Think of MEAN GIRLS on Tour?

Mean Girls is ready to do this thing on tour! The Mean Girls tour just opened in Buffalo, New York and reviews are coming in! See what critics had to say about the tour.. (more...)

4) LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Institutes New Timing for In-Person Ticket Lottery

Producers of the Off-Broadway return of LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS have instituted a new daily schedule for the show's in-person ticket lottery. Beginning with the drawing for the Saturday, September 28 evening performance, the new lottery timeline for LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS will be as follows: entries open 90 minutes prior to each scheduled curtain time at the Westside Theatre box office (407 W. 43rd St, NYC), and winners will be drawn 55 minutes prior to the scheduled curtain time. This will be instituted throughout the musical's run.. (more...)

5) Photo Flash: Get A First Look At ALMOST FAMOUS At The Old Globe

BroadwayWorld has a first look at the The Old Globe's world premiere musical Almost Famous, with book and lyrics by Academy Award winner and San Diego native Cameron Crowe (films Jerry Maguire, Say Anything..., Fast Times at Ridgemont High).. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet:

The Inheritance begins previews on Broadway tonight!

Directed by multi Olivier and Tony Award-winner Stephen Daldry (Billy Elliot, Netflix's "The Crown") and designed by Olivier and Tony Award winner Bob Crowley, THE INHERITANCE will officially open at Broadway's Ethel Barrymore Theatre (243 West 47th street) on Sunday, November 17, 2019.

Broadway theatres will dim lights for Phyllis Newman tonight

The Broadway community mourns the loss of beloved performer, lyricist and women's healthcare advocate Phyllis Newman, who passed away on September 15, 2019 at age 86. To commemorate her life and work, the Committee of Theatre Owners will dim the lights of the American Airlines, Broadhurst, Helen Hayes, Lunt-Fontanne, Lyric, New Amsterdam, Samuel J. Friedman, St. James, and Vivian Beaumont Theatres in New York for one minute on Friday, September 27 at exactly 7:45pm.

BWW Exclusive: Ali Stroker Talks OKLAHOMA! in the New Series ABLE

BroadwayWorld has an exclusive video of Oklahoma! star Ali Stroker talking about what it's like to play Ado Annie in a wheelchair on ABLE: a series!

Production company SoulStir Creative announced the release of "ABLE: a series", now streaming on Amazon Prime Video. ABLE addresses the missing conversations about disability in the entertainment industry.

ABLE is directed by Cassidy Cole. Current guests include Danny Woodburn, Amy Buchwald, Maysoon Zayid, Ali Stroker, Evan Ruggiero, John McGinty, Christine Bruno, Ann Talman, Nicholas Linnehan, and Ben Dworken.

What we're listening to: The 'West of Broadway' Podcast Chats GRUMPY OLD MEN with the Legendary Ken Page

On this episode of West of Broadway, Will talks about his experience at La Mirada Theater for the Performing Arts seeing the West Coast premiere of "Grumpy Old Men the Musical." Spoiler alert, he loved it! and to top it off, the 2 are joined by Broadway, Film and television icon Ken Page to discuss his role as Chuck the loveable general store owner.



They also get an opportunity to talk about some of Ken's other famous shows and roles, most notably the Disney classic Nightmare Before Christmas's Oogie Boogie.

See you bright and early Monday, BroadwayWorld!





