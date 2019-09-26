Breaking: Mare Winningham, Todd Almond, Caitlin Houlahan & More Will Return for GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY on Broadway

Casting has been announced today for the Broadway production of the hit musical Girl from the North Country. Reprising their roles from the production at The Public Theater will be Todd Almond, Jeannette Bayardelle, Matthew Frederick Harris, Caitlin Houlahan, Robert Joy, Tony Award nominee Marc Kudisch, Luba Mason, Ben Mayne, Tom Nelis, Tony Award nominee David Pittu, Colton Ryan, John Schiappa, Kimber Elayne Sprawl, Rachel Stern, Chelsea Lee Williams, and Tony/Academy Award nominee & two-time Emmy Award winner Mare Winningham. Joining the production in the role of Nick Laine will be Jay O. Sanders. Complete casting will be announced soon.

After critically-acclaimed, smash-hit runs at The Public Theater, The Old Vic London, and in the West End, Girl from the North Country brings its rousing spirit to Broadway, beginning performances on Friday, February 7 at the Belasco Theatre (111 West 44th Street) with the opening night set for Thursday, March 5.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public beginning tomorrow, Friday, September 27 at 10am EDT, and will be available by visiting www.NorthCountryonBroadway.com or www.Telecharge.com, or by calling 212-239-6200. Tickets for Girl from the North Country range from $89 - $179. Premium tickets range from $199 - $249.

1934. A time-weathered guesthouse in the heartland of America. Only a song can shake off the dust for one group of wayward souls-and old dreams may hold the promise of new beginnings. As they pass in and out of each other's lives, their stories awaken with passion, fury and extraordinary beauty. Reimagining the music of Bob Dylan as roof-raising ensemble pieces and soul-stirring solos, celebrated playwright Conor McPherson (The Weir, The Seafarer) writes and directs this heartbreaking and universal story about family and love.

Girl from the North Country will feature scenic and costume design by Rae Smith; orchestrations, arrangements, and music supervision by Simon Hale, with additional arrangements by Simon Hale and Conor McPherson; lighting design by Mark Henderson; sound design by Simon Baker; and movement direction by Lucy Hind.

The Broadway production of Girl from the North Country will be produced by Tristan Baker & Charlie Parsons for Runaway Entertainment, Steven Lappin, Sony Music Entertainment/Sony ATV, David Mirvish, The Dodgers, Len Blavatnik, Dianne Roberts, John Gore Organization, Nederlander Presentations, Inc., Independent Presenters Network, Rod Kaats, Mary Beth O'Connor, Barbara H. Freitag, Eric & Marsi Gardiner, and Patrick Catullo, The Old Vic (Artistic Director, Matthew Warchus; Executive Director, Kate Varah; Producer, Georgia Gatti) and The Public Theater (Artistic Director, Oskar Eustis; Executive Director, Patrick Willingham; Mandy Hackett, Director of Public Theater Productions), with Aaron Lustbader serving as Executive Producer.

A Canadian production of the musical will premiere at Toronto's Royal Alexandra Theatre from September 28 through November 24, 2019 (www.mirvish.com). Following the Toronto production, that company will then return to the West End for a strictly limited engagement at the Gielgud Theatre from December 10, 2019 through February 1, 2020.





