VIDEO: Ben Platt Reveals He'd Love to Play 'Evan' in a DEAR EVAN HANSEN Movie Adaptation

On November 19, 2017, Ben Platt said goodbye to Evan Hansen forever... or so we thought. In a recent interview with Sunday Today, the actor, who won a Tony Award for originating the role in Dear Evan Hansen, revealed that initial plans are underway for a film adaptation, and that he would love to play the character again.

"I think, if that were to happen and come together, not being a part of it wouldn't feel right," said Platt. Watch the full interview below!

Platt received a Grammy Award for his role on the Dear Evan Hansen (ORIGINAL BROADWAY CAST RECORDING), as well as a 2018 Daytime Emmy Award for his part in the cast's powerful performance of "You Will Be Found" on NBC's TODAY. His rapidly growing body of work also includes memorable roles in the TonyÂ® Award-winning original Broadway production of The Book of Mormon and the blockbuster films, Pitch Perfect and Pitch Perfect 2, amongst many others.

The winner of six 2017 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Dear Evan Hansen features a book by Tony Award-winner Steven Levenson, a score by Academy Award and Tony winning composers Benj Pasek & Justin Paul, and direction by 4-time Tony® Award nominee Michael Greif. The Original Broadway Cast Recording of Dear Evan Hansen, produced by Atlantic Records, was released in February 2017, making an extraordinary debut on the Billboard 200 and entering the chart at #8 - the highest charting debut position for an original cast album since 1961.

Dear Evan Hansen opened at the Music Box Theatre to rave reviews on December 4, 2016, where it's broken all box office records and has struck a chord with critics and audiences alike.





