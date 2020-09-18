Wake Up With BWW 9/18: WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME Comes to Amazon Prime, and More!

Plus, watch Karen Olivo sing from In the Heights, see Lin-Manuel Miranda in the trailer for Song Exploder, and more!

Watch Lin-Manuel Miranda in the trailer for SONG EXPLODER on Netflix! Song Exploder, based on the hit podcast, spotlights some of the world's greatest musicians as they reveal how they brought one of their songs to life.

A filmed version of the critically-acclaimed, award-winning play What the Constitution Means to Me, created by and starring Heidi Schreck, will premiere Oct. 16, 2020, exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

1) VIDEO: Ben Platt & Kelly Clarkson React to Their Cover of 'Make You Feel My Love'

Ben Platt looks back at his iconic performance of 'Make You Feel My Love' on 'The Kelly Clarkson Show' and dishes on which of his legendary co-stars on 'The Politician' makes him the most starstruck. . (more...)

2) Neil Patrick Harris Reveals He and His Family Contracted COVID-19 Earlier This Year

In an interview on The Today Show recently, Neil Patrick Harris revealed that he and his family contracted COVID-19 earlier this year.. (more...)

3) VIDEO: See Lin-Manuel Miranda in the Trailer for SONG EXPLODER on Netflix

Song Exploder, based on the hit podcast, spotlights some of the world's greatest musicians as they reveal how they brought one of their songs to life.. (more...)

4) Governor Cuomo Says 'We Are Not Yet at a Point' Where Movie Theaters, Concert Venues and More Can Reopen

In a press conference yesterday, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo discussed the reopening of businesses in New York, including movie theaters and concert venues, stating that New York has not yet reached a point in which they can be reopened. . (more...)

5) Raúl Esparza Will Lead Premiere of THE WAVES IN QUARANTINE at Berkeley Rep; New Virtual Programming Announced

Berkeley Rep's Artistic Director Johanna Pfaelzer today announced three additional virtual projects for the fall. The season, titled Rep On-Air, will include collaborations with Tony Award nominee Raúl Esparza (Company, Speed-the-Plow, and Taboo), celebrated New Yorker cartoon artist Tom Toro, Pulitzer Finalist Eisa Davis, and Bay Area favorite Hershey Felder. . (more...)

BWW Exclusive: Karen Olivo Sings 'It Won't Be Long Now' from IN THE HEIGHTS - Concert Now Available On Demand!

Karen Olivo's concert with Seth Rudetsky is now available On Demand on BroadwayWorld Events until September 25!

Watch her sing 'It Won't Be Long Now' from In the Heights during the concert!

What we're geeking out over: Filmed Version of WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME Will Arrive on Amazon Prime Video This Fall

A filmed version of the critically-acclaimed, award-winning play What the Constitution Means to Me, created by and starring Heidi Schreck, will premiere Oct. 16, 2020, exclusively on Amazon Prime Video, in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide. In the final, record-breaking week of its hit Broadway run, director Marielle Heller (director of Oscar-nominated films A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood and Can You Ever Forgive Me?) captured the play at the Helen Hayes Theater.

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Stephen Flaherty, who turns 60 today!

Stephen Flaherty writes music for theater, film, recordings and the concert stage. He is perhaps best known as the composer of the Broadway musicals Ragtime (Tony, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle Awards, two Grammy nominations), Seussical (Grammy and Drama Desk nominations), Once on This Island (Tony nomination, Olivier Award for London's Best Musical), and also contributed music to Chita Rivera: The Dancer's Life (original songs) and Neil Simon's Proposals (incidental music). He has also written four musicals produced at Lincoln Center Theatre: The Glorious Ones (Outer Critics Circle and Drama Desk nominations), Dessa Rose (Outer Critics Circle and Drama Desk nominations), A Man of No Importanc (Outer Critics Circle Award for Best Musical, Drama Desk nomination) and My Favorite Year. Other theater scores include Lucky Stiff and Loving Repeating: A Musical of Gertrude Stein (Chicago's Jefferson Award for Best New Musical). Film credits include Anastasia (Academy Award nominations for Best Score and Best Song, two Golden Globe nominations and a gold record for its soundtrack), Bartok the Magnificent (original score and songs) and the upcoming After The Storm. Concert work includes commissions from the Boston Pops, Carnegie Hall and the Guggenheim Museum. "The Ahrens and Flaherty Songbook," a print anthology, is available through Alfred Music. His songs have been recorded by Aaliyah, Johnny Mathis, Richard Marx and Donna Lewis, Renee Fleming and Bryn Terfel, Donny Osmond, Thalia and Deana Carter, among others. Mr. Flaherty serves on the Dramatists Guild Council, where he co-chairs the Dramatists Guild Fellows Program for emerging writers with Lynn Ahrens, his longtime writing partner.

