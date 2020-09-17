Neil Patrick Harris Reveals He and His Family Contracted COVID-19 Earlier This Year
Fortunately, they recovered and are feeling "great" now.
In an interview on The Today Show recently, Neil Patrick Harris revealed that he and his family contracted COVID-19 earlier this year.
Harris, his husband, David Burtka, and their 9-year-old twins, Gideon and Harper, all had the virus about six months ago.
"We feel great," Harris said. "It happened very early (in the pandemic), like late March, early April. We were doing our best before, and I thought I had the flu, and I didn't want to be paranoid about it. And then I lost my sense of taste and smell, which was a big indicator, so we holed up."
"It was not pleasant, but we got through it and have antibodies and are feeling good," he said. "We want to make sure everyone's doing their best to slow this down every way possible, for sure."
Watch the full interview on The Today Show.
