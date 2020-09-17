VIDEO: Ben Platt & Kelly Clarkson React to Their Cover of 'Make You Feel My Love'

Ben Platt looks back at his iconic performance.

Ben Platt looks back at his iconic performance of "Make You Feel My Love" on "The Kelly Clarkson Show" and dishes on which of his legendary co-stars on "The Politician" makes him the most starstruck.

Watch the performance below!

Ben Platt recently released an album, titled "Sing to Me Instead."

Platt received a Grammy Award for his role on the DEAR EVAN HANSEN (ORIGINAL BROADWAY CAST RECORDING), as well as a 2018 Daytime Emmy Award for his part in the cast's powerful performance of "You Will Be Found" on NBC's TODAY. His rapidly growing body of work also includes memorable roles in the TonyÂ® Award-winning original Broadway production of The Book of Mormon and the blockbuster films, Pitch Perfect and Pitch Perfect 2, amongst many others.

The Kelly Clarkson Show is the uplifting daytime destination for humor, heart, and connection featuring Emmy-winning talk show host, Grammy-winning artist and America's original idol, Kelly Clarkson.

