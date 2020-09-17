VIDEO: See Lin-Manuel Miranda in the Trailer for SONG EXPLODER on Netflix

The series premieres October 2nd.

Song Exploder, based on the hit podcast, spotlights some of the world's greatest musicians as they reveal how they brought one of their songs to life. Featured artists include Alicia Keys, Lin-Manuel Miranda, R.E.M. and Ty Dolla $ign.

Watch the trailer below!

Based on the acclaimed podcast of the same name, and from host Hrishikesh Hirway and Oscar®-winning filmmaker Morgan Neville, each episode of Song Exploder features some of the world's greatest musicians as they reveal how they brought one of their songs to life. The series weaves together in-depth interviews, archival footage, and raw recordings as each artist breaks down their song, layer by layer, sharing intimate insight into the personal inspiration BEHIND THE MUSIC and lyrics. Featured artists include 15-time Grammy® Award-winning artist, songwriter, and producer Alicia Keys, who breaks down "3 Hour Drive" from her 2020 album, ALICIA; Pulitzer Prize, Grammy, Emmy, and Tony Award-winning composer, lyricist, and actor Lin-Manuel Miranda, who delves into the creation of "Wait for It" from the musical phenomenon "Hamilton"; Rock & Roll Hall of Famers R.E.M. who open up about the influences behind the life-changing track "Losing My Religion"; and Grammy-nominated singer, songwriter, and producer Ty Dolla $ign who discusses the inspiration behind "LA," the deeply personal opening track from his gold-certified major label debut album, FREE TC.

Song Exploder is produced by Tremolo Productions. Hrishikesh Hirway, Morgan Neville and Caitrin Rogers serve as Executive Producers and Dominic Musacchio serves as Co-Executive Producer. The series is based on the podcast by Hrishikesh Hirway. Episodes directed by Morgan Neville and Nicola B. Marsh.

