Governor Cuomo Says 'We Are Not Yet at a Point' Where Movie Theaters, Concert Venues and More Can Reopen
Cuomo continued to say, 'We still have to manage COVID. It is not a crisis the way it was because we managed it.'
In a press conference yesterday, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo discussed the reopening of businesses in New York, including movie theaters and concert venues, stating that New York has not yet reached a point in which they can be reopened.
Cuomo said:
"We are opening businesses all across the state. We have precautions, we have regulations on opening business, but every business wants to be open. Movie theaters want to open, concert theaters want to open. New Yorkers want to get back to normal life. Yes, I understand, but we're not yet at a point where we can get back to normal life. That is just the fact. They talk about the new normal. We still have to manage COVID. It's not a crisis the way it was because we managed it. Had we not done what we are doing, it would have been a crisis."
See a full video of the press conference below:
