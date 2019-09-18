Wake Up With BWW 9/18: THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA, Chenoweth on Broadway, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld!

Jordin Sparks officially made her Waitress debut earlier this week.

by Alan Henry

BroadwayWorld has learned The Devil Wears Prada will have its Pre-Broadway World Premiere at Broadway In Chicago's James M. Nederlander Theatre (24 W. Randolph) from July 14, 2020 through August 16, 2020 prior to a Broadway engagement.. (more...)

2) BWW Exclusive: Watch Jackie Evancho Tackle WICKED in Latest Music Video for 'I'm Not That Girl'

by Stage Tube

Jackie Evancho is tackling songs of the stage in her latest album, The Debut, which debuted #1 on the Billboard Classical Chart in April. Now the songstress has released a brand-new music video for Wicked's 'I'm Not That Girl,' and we are excited to bring you an exclusive look right here at BroadwayWorld.. (more...)

3) Mariah Lyttle to Lead THE COLOR PURPLE 2019-20 Tour

TROIKA Entertainment announced today the tour cities and casting for the 2019-20 North American tour of the Tony Award-winning Broadway revival of THE COLOR PURPLE.. (more...)

4) Kristin Chenoweth Will Bring FOR THE GIRLS Solo Show to Broadway This Fall!

Kristin Chenoweth will return to the Broadway stage in a live concert celebrating the release of her new album FOR THE GIRLS (Concord Records, produced by Steve Tyrell), with Music Direction by Mary-Mitchell Campbell, Directed by Richard Jay-Alexander and Presented by James L. Nederlander. The limited engagement begins November 8, 2019 at the Nederlander Theatre and will run through November 17, 2019 (8 performances only). Kristin has made her voice heard on the Broadway stage, earning herself a Tony Award for her performance in YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN. However, it was her show-stopping performance in WICKED as Glinda that kickstarted her killer career on Broadway. Kristin has continued to engage her audiences with her astonishing vocals and irresistible charm, having been described, a?oeshe's like a singing ray of sunshine,a?? by New York Times critic Charles Isherwood, following her most recent performance in MY LOVE LETTER TO BROADWAY.. (more...)

5) Breaking: Sam Rockwell & Laurence Fishburne Will Lead AMERICAN BUFFALO on Broadway in 2020

Emmy & Tony Award® winner Laurence Fishburne and Academy Award® & Golden Globe winner Sam Rockwell will star in the Broadway revival of David Mamet's AMERICAN BUFFALO.. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet:

Broadway Theatres will dim their lights for Arthur 'Artie' Gaffin tonight.

The Broadway community mourns the loss of beloved Production Stage Manager, Arthur "Artie" Gaffin, who passed away on September 13, 2019. To commemorate his life and work, the Committee of Theatre Owners will dim the lights of the American Airlines, Marquis, New Amsterdam, St. James, and Broadhurst Theatres in New York for one minute on Wednesday, September 18 at exactly 7:45pm. Each of the theatres dimming lights in his memory was significant to Mr. Gaffin's career.

BWW Exclusive: Meet The Cast Of GRUMPY OLD MEN At La Mirada In Their First Vlog

Cast Members John Battagliese, Neil Starkenberg and April Nixon take you backstage during rehearsals of the West Coast Premiere of TV legend & Tony winner Hal Linden, the beloved Cathy Rigby and Broadway's Ken Page starring in GRUMPY OLD MEN: THE MUSICAL! They even found time to chat with Ken Page for this first rehearsal VLOG post! Fasten your seat belt, it's going to be a grumpy ride!

Set Your DVR...

Billy Crystal will appear on THE LATE SHOW WITH Stephen Colbert tonight!

Billy Porter will appear on THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH James Corden tonight!

What we're geeking out over: Get a Behind-the-Scenes Look at Bringing FROZEN's Sven To Life

We're heading to Arendelle to get a behind-the-scenes look at what it takes to bring Sven to life in the hit Broadway musical Frozen . Check out the video to see the magic that goes into Andrew Pirozzi and Adam Jepsen performing as the iconic reindeer on the stage of the St. James Theatre.

What we're watching: Jordin Sparks Takes Her First Bow in WAITRESS

Sugar, butter, Jordin! Waitress 's newest Jenna, Jordin Sparks , just took her first bow at the diner, and we have a peek inside the curtain call. Check out the full video!

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Stephen Flaherty, who turns 59 today!

Stephen Flaherty writes music for theater, film, recordings and the concert stage. He is perhaps best known as the composer of the Broadway musicals Ragtime (Tony, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle Awards, two Grammy nominations), Seussical (Grammy and Drama Desk nominations), Once on This Island (Tony nomination, Olivier Award for London's Best Musical), and also contributed music to Chita Rivera: The Dancer's Life (original songs) and Neil Simon's Proposals (incidental music). He has also written four musicals produced at Lincoln Center Theatre: The Glorious Ones (Outer Critics Circle and Drama Desk nominations), Dessa Rose (Outer Critics Circle and Drama Desk nominations), A Man of No Importanc (Outer Critics Circle Award for Best Musical, Drama Desk nomination) and My Favorite Year. Other theater scores include Lucky Stiff and Loving Repeating: A Musical of Gertrude Stein (Chicago's Jefferson Award for Best New Musical). Film credits include Anastasia (Academy Award nominations for Best Score and Best Song, two Golden Globe nominations and a gold record for its soundtrack), Bartok the Magnificent (original score and songs) and the upcoming After The Storm. Concert work includes commissions from the Boston Pops, Carnegie Hall and the Guggenheim Museum. "The Ahrens and Flaherty Songbook," a print anthology, is available through Alfred Music. His songs have been recorded by Aaliyah, Johnny Mathis, Richard Marx and Donna Lewis, Renee Fleming and Bryn Terfel, Donny Osmond, Thalia and Deana Carter, among others. Mr. Flaherty serves on the Dramatists Guild Council, where he co-chairs the Dramatists Guild Fellows Program for emerging writers with Lynn Ahrens, his longtime writing partner.

