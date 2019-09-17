BWW Exclusive: Watch Jackie Evancho Tackle WICKED in Latest Music Video for 'I'm Not That Girl'

Jackie Evancho is tackling songs of the stage in her latest album, The Debut, which debuted #1 on the Billboard Classical Chart in April. Now the songstress has released a brand-new music video for Wicked's "I'm Not That Girl," and we are excited to bring you an exclusive look right here at BroadwayWorld.

"I'm excited for people to see this video because I want to show everyone that being a strong, independent woman comes in all shapes and sizes," says Jackie. "It doesn't mean we need to conform to the social media standard of beauty and strength to feel loved and appreciated by others. I've only recently discovered this myself after years of trying to be who people expected me to be and I look forward to continuing down this path of growth and independence."

Inspired by the great tradition of Broadway musicals, there's a new generation of groundbreaking songwriters who are revitalizing the musical theatre paradigm on both the stage and the screen. This "new Broadway" genre is adding a remarkable new chapter to the Great American Songbook - and Jackie will be the first recording artist to embrace this rich body of work and re-invent it as her own.

Check out the debut of "I'm Not That Girl" below and click here to purchase The Debut today!





