Breaking: THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA Musical Will Premiere In Chicago Summer 2020

BroadwayWorld has learned The Devil Wears Prada will have its Pre-Broadway World Premiere at Broadway In Chicago's James M. Nederlander Theatre (24 W. Randolph) from July 14, 2020 through August 16, 2020 prior to a Broadway engagement.

Andy, an ambitious young writer in New York City, lands a job at a prestigious magazine. Trying to survive under her stylish yet terrifying boss, she finds herself caught between the dreams she thought she wanted, and the cost of what that reality brings. A joyous, funny, and - of course - ultraglamorous story about navigating life's runway to discover where you're meant to be, The Devil Wears Prada is a new musical that gives the hit film a fabulously fresh makeover. Sometimes the best fashion statements are sung.

Strutting an all-star team, including music by Tony Award winner Sir Elton John (Billy Elliot, Aida), lyrics by singer-songwriter Shaina Taub (Twelfth Night at The Public Theater), a book by Paul Rudnick (In & Out, Jeffrey), music supervision by Nadia DiGiallonardo (Waitress), and direction by Tony Award winner Anna D. Shapiro (August: Osage County), The Devil Wears Prada models that getting want you want simply means chasing it down, even in four-inch heels.

The Devil Wears Prada is based on Lauren Weisberger's best-selling 2003 novel and the 2006 blockbuster film from Fox 2000 Pictures. The musical is produced by Kevin McCollum and Rocket Entertainment and presented by special arrangement with Buena Vista Theatrical.

Casting and additional creative team members for the Chicago production and future Broadway plans will be announced at a later time. For more information, visit DevilWearsPradaMusical.com.

Tickets are available now for groups of 10 or more by calling Broadway In Chicago Group Sales at (312) 977-1710 or emailing GroupSales@BroadwayInChicago.com. Individual tickets for The Devil Wears Prada will go on sale at a later date. The Devil Wears Prada will be part of Broadway In Chicago's next season, on sale this fall. For more information, visit www.BroadwayInChicago.com.

Broadway In Chicago was created in July 2000 and over the past 19 years has grown to be one of the largest commercial touring homes in the country. A Nederlander Presentation, Broadway In Chicago lights up the Chicago Theater District entertaining more than 1.7 million people annually in five theatres. Broadway In Chicago presents a full range of entertainment, including musicals and plays, on the stages of five of the finest theatres in Chicago's Loop including the Cadillac Palace Theatre, CIBC Theatre, James M. Nederlander Theatre, and just off the Magnificent Mile, the Broadway Playhouse at Water Tower Place and presenting Broadway shows at the Auditorium Theatre.





Related Articles