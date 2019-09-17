Mariah Lyttle to Lead THE COLOR PURPLE 2019-20 Tour
Troika Entertainment announced today the tour cities and casting for the 2019-20 North American tour of the Tony Award-winning Broadway revival of THE COLOR PURPLE. Preview performances will begin October 19, 2019 in Largo, Maryland at The Center for the Performing Arts at Prince George's Community College. The tour will have its official opening October 25, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana at The Mahalia Jackson Theatre.
Cast members of the 2019-20 North American tour include Mariah Lyttle as Celie, Sandie Lee as Shug Avery and Chédra Arielle as Sofia. They will be joined by Andrew Malone as Mister, Brandon A. Wright as Harpo and Milika Cherée as Nettie.
Rounding out the ensemble are Elizabeth Adabale, Jarrett Anthony Bennett, David Holbert, Parris Lewis, Jenay Naima, Mon'Quez Deon Pippins, Gabriella Rodriguez, Shelby A. Sykes, Ivan Thompson, Renee Titus, Cartreze Tucker, Jeremy Whatley and Gerard M. Williams.
Based on the Alice Walker's Pulitzer Prize-winning novel and the Warner Bros. / Amblin Entertainment motion picture, THE COLOR PURPLE is adapted for the stage by Tony- and Pulitzer-winner Marsha Norman with music and lyrics by Brenda Russell, Allee
Willis and Stephen Bray. Tony Award-winning director and scenic designer John Doyle (Sweeney Todd, Company) recreates his award-winning work for the national tour, alongside costumes by Ann Hould-Ward, lighting by Jane Cox, sound by Dan Moses Schreier and wig & hair design by Charles G. LaPointe. Musical supervision is by Darryl Archibald, with music direction by Jonathan Gorst. Casting is by Binder Casting/Chad Eric Murnane, CSA. The tour is produced by Troika Entertainment, LLC.
The revival of THE COLOR PURPLE opened to great acclaim in summer 2013 at London's Menier Chocolate Factory, followed by a Broadway bow on November 10, 2015 at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre. THE COLOR PURPLE went on to win two 2016 Tony Awards, including Best Revival of a Musical, two Drama Desk Awards, including Outstanding Revival of a Musical, the 2017 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album and a Daytime Emmy. THE COLOR PURPLE played 483 performances on Broadway, closing on January 8, 2017.
For more information, please visit ColorPurple.com
