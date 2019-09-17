Broadway Theatres to Dim Lights for Arthur 'Artie' Gaffin 9/18
The Broadway community mourns the loss of beloved Production Stage Manager, Arthur "Artie" Gaffin, who passed away on September 13, 2019. To commemorate his life and work, the Committee of Theatre Owners will dim the lights of the American Airlines, Marquis, New Amsterdam, St. James, and Broadhurst Theatres in New York for one minute on Wednesday, September 18 at exactly 7:45pm. Each of the theatres dimming lights in his memory was significant to Mr. Gaffin's career.
"As the backbone of any production, a good stage manager must be a reliable leader, a creative problem solver, and a wise counselor. A great stage manager also has a generous spirit, a big heart, and an unshakeable commitment to the theatre. The outpouring of tributes makes it unanimous: Artie Gaffin was one of the greats," said Charlotte St. Martin, President of The Broadway League. "His influence and mentorship touched so many in the industry. He will be missed."
Mr. Gaffin's Broadway credits include: 1984 (2017); Oh, Hello on Broadway (2016);American Psycho (2016); An Act of God (2015); Cabaret (2014); Twelfth Night/Richard III (2013); The Heiress (2012); Harvey (2012); Follies (2011); Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson (2010); Red (2010); Superior Donuts (2009); The Philanthropist (2009); The Seagull (2008); Les Liaisons Dangereuses (2008);Pygmalion (2007); Journey's End (2007); The Times They Are A-Changin' (2006);Lennon (2005); Pacific Overtures (2004); Jumpers (2004); Nine (2003); The Elephant Man (2002); Dance of Death (2001); George Gershwin Alone (2001);Betrayal (2000); Marlene (1999); A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum(1996); Indiscretions (1995); The Twilight of the Golds (1993); Solitary Confinement(1992); 3 Penny Opera (1989); and Wild Honey (1986). Additionally he toured with productions of Fosse (1999), M. Butterfly (1990), and Sleuth (1988).
His full Broadway biography can be found on the Internet Broadway Database: www.ibdb.com/broadway-cast-staff/arthur-gaffin-70002
Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
BroadwayWorld is saddened to report the passing of Phyllis Newman. The news was shared on social media by her daughter, Amanda Green. Newman was 86 ye... (read more)
Broadway Stage Manager Arthur Gaffin Has Passed Away
BroadwayWorld is saddened to learn that Broadway stage manager, Arthur Gaffin, has passed away.... (read more)
Just In: Cast Announced for Les Miserables West End Return at Sondheim Theatre
Cameron Mackintosh announced today the new cast of Boublil and Schönberg's LES MISERABLES at the newly restored Sondheim Theatre, when the theatre re-... (read more)
Mariah Lyttle to Lead THE COLOR PURPLE 2019-20 Tour
TROIKA Entertainment announced today the tour cities and casting for the 2019-20 North American tour of the Tony Award-winning Broadway revival of THE... (read more)
Check Out the Map For the BC/EFA Flea Market and Grand Auction
The Broadway Cares/Equity Fights Aids annual flea market and grand auction is just one week away! BC/EFA has released the map of tables for this year'... (read more)
VIDEO: Hugh Jackman & Warren Carlyle Reunite Ahead of THE MUSIC MAN!
Meredith Willson's beloved classic, The Music Man starring two-time Tony Award, Grammy Award, and Emmy Award-winning star Hugh Jackman as Harold Hill ... (read more)