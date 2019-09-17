Broadway Theatres to Dim Lights for Arthur 'Artie' Gaffin 9/18

The Broadway community mourns the loss of beloved Production Stage Manager, Arthur "Artie" Gaffin, who passed away on September 13, 2019. To commemorate his life and work, the Committee of Theatre Owners will dim the lights of the American Airlines, Marquis, New Amsterdam, St. James, and Broadhurst Theatres in New York for one minute on Wednesday, September 18 at exactly 7:45pm. Each of the theatres dimming lights in his memory was significant to Mr. Gaffin's career.

"As the backbone of any production, a good stage manager must be a reliable leader, a creative problem solver, and a wise counselor. A great stage manager also has a generous spirit, a big heart, and an unshakeable commitment to the theatre. The outpouring of tributes makes it unanimous: Artie Gaffin was one of the greats," said Charlotte St. Martin, President of The Broadway League. "His influence and mentorship touched so many in the industry. He will be missed."

Mr. Gaffin's Broadway credits include: 1984 (2017); Oh, Hello on Broadway (2016);American Psycho (2016); An Act of God (2015); Cabaret (2014); Twelfth Night/Richard III (2013); The Heiress (2012); Harvey (2012); Follies (2011); Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson (2010); Red (2010); Superior Donuts (2009); The Philanthropist (2009); The Seagull (2008); Les Liaisons Dangereuses (2008);Pygmalion (2007); Journey's End (2007); The Times They Are A-Changin' (2006);Lennon (2005); Pacific Overtures (2004); Jumpers (2004); Nine (2003); The Elephant Man (2002); Dance of Death (2001); George Gershwin Alone (2001);Betrayal (2000); Marlene (1999); A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum(1996); Indiscretions (1995); The Twilight of the Golds (1993); Solitary Confinement(1992); 3 Penny Opera (1989); and Wild Honey (1986). Additionally he toured with productions of Fosse (1999), M. Butterfly (1990), and Sleuth (1988).

His full Broadway biography can be found on the Internet Broadway Database: www.ibdb.com/broadway-cast-staff/arthur-gaffin-70002

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You