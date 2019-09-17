Breaking: Sam Rockwell & Laurence Fishburne Will Lead AMERICAN BUFFALO on Broadway in 2020

Emmy & Tony Award® winner Laurence Fishburne and Academy Award® & Golden Globe winner Sam Rockwell will star in the Broadway revival of David Mamet's AMERICAN BUFFALO.

Mamet will reunite with director Neil Pepe (Speed-the-Plow, A Life in the Theatre) for the production. Performances are set to begin in March 2020 with an official opening on Tuesday, April 14th, 2020 in a Broadway theatre to be announced shortly.

"AMERICAN BUFFALO remains, with Glengarry Glen Ross, Mr. Mamet's most affecting and gripping play, finding far-reaching depths of humor, pathos and tension in the inept plans of three small-time criminals to steal a coin collection." - Ben Brantley, The New York Times

"AMERICAN BUFFALO is one of the best American plays of the last decade...Mr. Mamet created a combustible and sympathetic portrait of inarticulate American underclass dreamers -...American Buffalo is so sturdy it can support radically different productions" - Frank Rich, The New York Times

AMERICAN BUFFALO premiered on Broadway in 1977 and received the New York Drama Critics Circle Award for Best American Play. It went on to be nominated for the Tony Award® for Best Revival of a Play for the 1983 production and a film version of the acclaimed work was released in 1996.

Returning to the Broadway stage for the first time in 11 years, Laurence Fishburne (Donny) last appeared in the one-man play Thurgood in 2008. He also received a 1992 Tony Award® for his work in August Wilson's Two Trains Running. In film, Fishburne has most notably portrayed Morpheus in The Matrix trilogy, Jason "Furious" Styles in Boyz in the Hood and most recently The Bowery King in John Wick: Chapter 2 & 3.

Sam Rockwell (Teach) returns to Broadway after last starring in Sam Shepard's 2014 Broadway revival of Fool for Love. He won an Academy Award®, Golden Globe, Screen Actors Guild Award and BAFTA for his work in the award-winning 2017 film Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri. This year, he was nominated for an Academy Award®, Golden Globe and BAFTA Award for his performance as George W. Bush in Adam McKay's Vice. Most recently he received an Emmy nomination for his portrayal of legendary choreographer Bob Fosse on FX's hit series "Fosse/Verdon."

The exact dates, full casting, design team and Broadway theater will be announced at a later date.

The producing team is headed by Jeffrey Richards, Steve Traxler, and Stephanie P. McClelland.

