Kristin Chenoweth Will Bring FOR THE GIRLS Solo Show to Broadway This Fall!

Kristin Chenoweth will return to the Broadway stage in a live concert celebrating the release of her new album FOR THE GIRLS (Concord Records, produced by Steve Tyrell), with Music Direction by Mary-Mitchell Campbell, Directed by Richard Jay-Alexander and Presented by James L. Nederlander. The limited engagement begins November 8, 2019 at the Nederlander Theatre and will run through November 17, 2019 (8 performances only). Kristin has made her voice heard on the Broadway stage, earning herself a Tony Award for her performance in YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN. However, it was her show-stopping performance in WICKED as Glinda that kickstarted her killer career on Broadway. Kristin has continued to engage her audiences with her astonishing vocals and irresistible charm, having been described, "she's like a singing ray of sunshine," by New York Times critic Charles Isherwood, following her most recent performance in MY LOVE LETTER TO BROADWAY.

Kristin Chenoweth will bring her powerhouse voice and her emotionally charged interpretations as she performs a series of classic hits from her new album, FOR THE GIRLS. She will wow the audience with songs such as "The Way We Were," "When I Fall in Love," and "The Man That Got Away" from the beloved artists Barbra Streisand, Dolly Parton and Judy Garland. This must-see performance acts as her personal tribute to music's most passionate women, who have influenced her into becoming the accomplished Broadway star she is today.

Kristin has described her new album saying, "I really wanted to pay homage to all the women singers who have influenced me over the years. I wanted to make something that men could also enjoy, but this is by the girls and for the girls. I wanted to pay homage to these women and do them proud, but I also wanted to put my own stamp on it. And I think I was able to do that."

TICKET INFORMATION: The limited engagement begins November 8, 2019 and runs through November 17, 2019.

Tickets for Kristin Chenoweth: For The Girls will go on sale exclusively for American Express® Card Members on Wednesday, September 18 at 10am EST. American Express Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public through Monday, September 23 at 9:59am EST by visiting Ticketmaster.com.

Presale tickets for Kristin Chenoweth: For The Girls are available exclusively to Audience Rewards® members from 9/23 at 10:00 AM through 9/27 at 9:59 AM EST. It's free and fast to join at www.AudienceRewards.com.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, September 27 at 10am (EST). For tickets, please visit www.officialkristinchenoweth.com or www.ticketmaster.com or by calling 877-250-2929.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You