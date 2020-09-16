Wake Up With BWW 9/16: Fauci on the Return of Theatre, Broadway Touring Venues to Screen Filmed Shows, and More!
Plus, watch clips of Sara Bareilles recording her recent album, a Next to Normal reunion on Stars in the House, and more!
Good morning, BroadwayWorld!
Evan Roider, Music Director of the Wicked national tour, asked Dr. Anthony Fauci for clarification on when he believes theatre will return. "I can see opening of theaters with attention to varying degrees of masking, reduced capacity, and attention to other public health issues. As vaccines control the virus more and more, we can foresee a significant lessening of restrictive public health measures so that we gradually approach true "normal" as we get through 2021."
Brandon Victor Dixon and Ashley 'Monet''s WeAre Foundation and Rory O'Malley and Kristen Wyatt's Belt The Vote are uniting the theatre community in a digital campaign to celebrate National Voter Registration Day on September 22nd. Guests include Lin-Manuel Miranda, Andrew Rannells, and more!
Broadway Booking Office NYC and BY Experience have teamed up to bring filmed theater performances to Broadway touring theaters across the United States. Shows coming soon to theaters in the country include Kinky Boots, One Man Two Guvnors, and more!
Read more about these and other top stories below.
1) Dr. Fauci on the Return of Theatre: 'We [Could] Gradually Approach True Normal as We Get Through 2021'
As we pass six months since the lights of Broadway last lit up the theatre district, much talk has ensued concerning when theatre might realistically return. Evan Roider, Music Director of the Wicked national tour, has been pondering the same question and he turned to Dr. Anthony Fauci for answers.. (more...)
2) Lin-Manuel Miranda, Brandon Victor Dixon, Rory O'Malley and More Unite for #MeBecomesWe
Brandon Victor Dixon and Ashley 'Monet''s WeAre Foundation and Rory O'Malley and Kristen Wyatt's Belt The Vote are uniting the theatre community in a digital campaign to celebrate National Voter Registration Day on September 22nd.. (more...)
3) Volume II of All-Female JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR Concept Album to be Released This Week
On September 18, we will see the release of She Is Risen: Volume II, the hotly awaited follow-up that brings together the extraordinary team that made the first volume a resounding success.. (more...)
4) Broadway Touring Venues Will Show Filmed Productions Including KINKY BOOTS, ONE MAN TWO GUVNORS, and More
Broadway Booking Office NYC and BY Experience have teamed up to bring filmed theater performances to Broadway touring theaters across the United States. . (more...)
Today's Call Sheet - Upcoming Online Events:
- Today at 2pm and 8pm, Seth Rudetsky will continue his Stars in the House series, featuring new Broadway stars performing and answering questions! Watch live on YouTube here!
- The Met continues its Live in HD broadcast series with Donizetti's La Fille du Régiment, tonight at 7:30pm. Watch here!
- Today at 12pm Richard Ridge chats with Corey Cott and Aaron Lazar! Tune in here!
- The Chaos Twins returns today at 4pm! Join two Broadway artists/goofballs, as they break through the noise and break down current events, with our unique brand of humor and insight. Tune in here!
Learn about more online streaming events happening today, and in the future, on our streaming calendar at /streaming-schedule/.
BWW Exclusive: Learn All About THE LAST SHIP on IT'S THE DAY OF THE SHOW Y'ALL
Watch as BroadwayWorld's Spencer Glass broadcasts a very special episode of It's The Day of the Show Y'all LIVE! Which little-known musical theatre treasure will he uncover? Today is all about THE LAST SHIP!
What we're watching: Watch a NEXT TO NORMAL Reunion on Stars in the House
Miss the mountains? Be sure to tune in to Stars in the House tonight (8pm), for a Next to Normal original cast reunion!
Next to Normal opened on April 15, 2009 at the Booth Theatre, where it played for 733 performances. Directed by Michael Greif, the musical starred Alice Ripley, J. Robert Spencer, Adam Chanler-Berat, Jennifer Damiano, Aaron Tveit and Louis Hobson.
Social Butterfly: Sara Bareilles Shares Clips From Recording New Album 'More Love'
On September 4, Sara Bareilles released a surprise album of the songs she wrote for "Little Voice" on Apple TV Plus.
Ten songs appear on the new album, "More Love: Songs from Little Voice Season One."
For this record I found my voice singing (behind a mask) surrounded by (but socially distant from) friends making music again. It was a strange and precious savior, as the world in 2020 feels bizarre and in many ways unrecognizable. A global pandemic, a societal awakening to deep seated inequities and prejudice, an economic depression, and a complete lack of leadership. It has been the most traumatic year of most of our lives. 2020 is a beast but as always, the medicine remains the same: more love.
A post shared by Sara Bareilles (@sarabareilles) on Sep 14, 2020 at 11:22am PDT
See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!
