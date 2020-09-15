Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Sara Bareilles Shares Clips From Recording New Album 'More Love'

The album includes songs she wrote for "Little Voice" on Apple TV Plus.

Sep. 15, 2020  

On September 4, Sara Bareilles released a surprise album of the songs she wrote for "Little Voice" on Apple TV Plus.

Ten songs appear on the new album, "More Love: Songs from Little Voice Season One."

Bareilles took to Instagram today to share clips from recording the album.

"For this record I found my voice singing (behind a mask) surrounded by (but socially distant from) friends making music again," she writes in the caption. "It was a strange and precious savior, as the world in 2020 feels bizarre and in many ways unrecognizable. A global pandemic, a societal awakening to deep seated inequities and prejudice, an economic depression, and a complete lack of leadership. It has been the most traumatic year of most of our lives. 2020 is a beast but as always, the medicine remains the same: more love."

Watch the video below!


