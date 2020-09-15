VIDEO: Sara Bareilles Shares Clips From Recording New Album 'More Love'

The album includes songs she wrote for "Little Voice" on Apple TV Plus.

On September 4, Sara Bareilles released a surprise album of the songs she wrote for "Little Voice" on Apple TV Plus.

Ten songs appear on the new album, "More Love: Songs from Little Voice Season One."

Bareilles took to Instagram today to share clips from recording the album.

"For this record I found my voice singing (behind a mask) surrounded by (but socially distant from) friends making music again," she writes in the caption. "It was a strange and precious savior, as the world in 2020 feels bizarre and in many ways unrecognizable. A global pandemic, a societal awakening to deep seated inequities and prejudice, an economic depression, and a complete lack of leadership. It has been the most traumatic year of most of our lives. 2020 is a beast but as always, the medicine remains the same: more love."

Watch the video below!

