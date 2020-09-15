Lin-Manuel Miranda, Brandon Victor Dixon, Rory O'Malley and More Unite for #MeBecomesWe

This is a digital campaign to celebrate National Voter Registration Day on September 22nd.

Brandon Victor Dixon and Ashley 'Monet''s WeAre Foundation and Rory O'Malley and Kristen Wyatt's Belt The Vote are uniting the theatre community in a digital campaign to celebrate National Voter Registration Day on September 22nd.

The #MeBecomesWe campaign commences this Thursday, Sept 17th at 8:30 pm, with a "What's Your Why" Town Hall event exclusively hosted by Broadway Podcast Network launching a community voter registration campaign.

In addition to Dixon and O'Malley, special guests include Andrew Rannells, Lin Manuel Miranda, James Monroe Iglehart, Adrienne Warren, Nikki James, Gavin Creel, Celia Godding, Julia Murney, Patti Murin, and more. You can view the Town Hall live at http://bpn.fm/mebecomeswe.

Starting on Sept 17th, the #MeBecomesWe community will collectively post why they're voting, with voter information on individual states, encouraging all to PLEDGE to USE OUR VOTES. Leading up to National Voter Registration Day, September 22nd, we are building a digital 'phone tree' to make sure our friends and family are informed and equipped to vote. Artists will be using their social media platforms (primarily instagram) to share voter information on deadlines and mail-in voting regulations while actively engaging followers on the many reasons WHY they are exercising their right to vote. Each artist will also ask three of their followers to perform action items based on: confirming their voter registration, and pleading to use their vote. Our voices are louder when #MeBecomesWe.

WeAre & Belt the Vote will be deploying the campaign in tandem with other theatre/tv/film artists, universities & regional theatres, who will be posting each week and engaging their followers. This will include some of the artists opting to go Live during that week to hear from their followers about why they are voting.

According to Dixon, "At WeAre we believe that, to change people, you have to literally touch their lives. That has proved challenging in 2020. So we wanted to get closer to people with this digital campaign by having the artists post information about their 'home' state to personalize the content." To that end, , there will be two posts where this comes into action: Did You Know?! & Mail-inVoting. "Our research team is tackling each state so that people get the information they need about the state they themselves or their community is voting in. Artists will have access to the assets for each state and will be welcome to post more than one."

O'Malley adds, "When the Broadway community unites for a good cause, its power is unmatched. Let's make sure every theatre lover in the country is registered to vote so our voices can be heard on November 3rd!"

