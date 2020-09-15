Broadway Touring Venues Will Show Filmed Productions Including KINKY BOOTS, ONE MAN TOW GUVNORS, and More

Venues in Arkansas, Wyoming, and Texas have already signed on.

Broadway Booking Office NYC and BY Experience have teamed up to bring filmed theater performances to Broadway touring theaters across the United States.

Through this unique partnership, patrons are welcomed back safely into Broadway touring theaters for socially distanced screenings of filmed performances, providing local presenters a revenue generating, community building opportunity, at low financial risk.

Featured titles include: the Broadway and West End hits Kinky Boots and 42nd Street, plays from UK's National Theatre Live including Frankenstein (Benedict Cumberbatch) One Man, Two Guvnors (James Corden), All My Sons (Sally Field / Bill Pullman), Fleabag (Phoebe Waller-Bridge), King Lear (Sir Ian McKellen) and titles from the series "Great Art on Screen," featuring 90-minute visual art documentaries on masters such as Frida Kahlo, Tintoretto, and landmark showplaces such as The Prado Museum and Hermitage Museum.

Presentations have already been booked in the following venues/cities: Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville, Arkansas; Cam-Plex in Gillette, Wyoming; Paramount Theater in Austin, Texas, with more to come!

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You