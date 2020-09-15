Dr. Fauci on the Return of Theatre: 'We [Could] Gradually Approach True Normal as We Get Through 2021'
How and when can Broadway come back?
As we pass six months since the lights of Broadway last lit up the theatre district, much talk has ensued concerning when theatre might realistically return. Evan Roider, Music Director of the Wicked national tour, has been pondering the same question and he turned to Dr. Anthony Fauci for answers.
Roider was surprised to receive a response from the esteemed physician following his reach out. "I wrote to Dr. Fauci on a whim with a question about re-opening theatres, and today, I was greeted with the most gracious, intelligent and honest reply, written personally by Dr. Fauci," he says.
Roider asked for his opinion on the possibility of theatre not re-opening until the end of 2021. Will the world return to a 'pre-pandemic normal'? "To me that means, no masking, no attention to physical distancing, no attention to crowding, i.e. just like it was in December, 2019," said Fauci. "However, and this is a big however, that does not mean that theaters will be shutdown until the end of 2021. Depending on the level of infection in a state/city/community, I can see opening of theaters with attention to varying degrees of masking, reduced capacity, and attention to other public health issues. As vaccines control the virus more and more, we can foresee a significant lessening of restrictive public health measures so that we gradually approach true "normal" as we get through 2021."
As BroadwayWorld reported in June, Broadway performances in New York City will be suspended through the remainder of 2020. Returning productions are currently projected to resume performances over a series of rolling dates in early 2021.
Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski
More Hot Stories For You
-
First Listen! Andrew Lloyd Webber Releases First Song from New CINDERELLA, Sung by Carrie Hope Fletcher
Get a first listen to 'Far Too Late' from Andrew Lloyd Webber's Cinderella - the first song revealed and sung by Carrie Hope Fletcher and filmed on th...
THE PROM on Netflix Sets Release Date For December 11
Ryan Murphy has revealed on Twitter that The Prom movie will officially be released on Netflix on December 11....
Judy Kaye Reveals Details on the Filming Process For DIANA
Judy Kaye recently took part in a Mamma Mia reunion on Stars in the House, where she revealed some details about the upcoming filming of Diana....
Watch Jeremy Jordan & Seth Rudetsky In Concert LIVE Tonight!
Tune in tonight for a live, brand new show from Jeremy Jordan! Seth Rudetsky's internationally acclaimed Broadway concert series that first began in P...
Broadway Jukebox: 75 Show-Stopping Musical Finales
What is a Broadway musical without a big, bold, belty closing number? Whether it's delivered as a last stand from the main character or a harmonious r...
VIDEO: Watch Norbert Leo Butz, Heather Headley & More in MCC's MISCAST20
MCC Theater's annual Miscast gala is one of the most exciting and unique theater events in town. Broadway's hottest stars perform songs from roles in ...