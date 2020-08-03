Wake Up With BWW 8/3: Andrew Lloyd Webber and Carrie Hope Fletcher Provide CINDERELLA Updates, and More!

Plus, tune in to the re-airing of Cheyenne Jackson's concert, as part of the Seth Concert Series today at 3pm!

Carrie Hope Fletcher, Andrew Lloyd Webber and the Cinderella team have been hard at work, event amidst the health crisis, to get the show ready for the stage. A new video was posted yesterday sharing updates from the process, and featuring a new song sung by Fletcher!

Today at 3pm, watch the re-airing of Cheyenne Jackson's concert, as part of the Seth Concert Series!

1) Watch Cheyenne Jackson & Seth Rudetsky In Concert

Cheyenne Jackson is stopping by The Seth Concert Series this weekend and we wanted to look back at some of our favorite past performances of his!. (more...)

2) Theatre vs. Theater- What's the Difference?

Just ask Eliza Doolittle- the English language can be tricky. Some words consistently confound even the wisest grammar gurus, including one in particular that fans of Broadway find themselves pondering regularly. Is it theatre or theater...?. (more...)

3) VIDEO: Andrew Lloyd Webber and Carrie Hope Fletcher Share Clips From the CINDERELLA Process; Plus Preview of a New Song!

Carrie Hope Fletcher, Andrew Lloyd Webber and the Cinderella team have been hard at work, event amidst the health crisis, to get the show ready for the stage.. (more...)

4) Stage and Screen Actor Patti Karr Dies at 88

BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that stage and screen actor Patti Karr has died at 88.. (more...)

5) Theater Stories: Julie Andrews and Her Tony Nomination, the Sequel to ANNIE and More About the The Marquis Theatre!

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Today's Theater Stories features the Marquis Theatre!. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet - Upcoming Live Events:

- Today at 2pm and 8pm, Seth Rudetsky will continue his Stars in the House series, featuring new Broadway stars performing and answering questions! Watch live on YouTube here!

- The Met continues its Live in HD broadcast series with Mozart's The Magic Flute, tonight at 7:30pm. Watch here!

- A re-airing of Cheyenne Jackson's concert, as part of the Seth Concert Series, will air today at 3pm! Learn more and tune in here!

Learn about more online streaming events happening today, and in the future, on our streaming calendar at /streaming-schedule/.

What we're watching: Shereen Pimentel Walks Through a Day in Her Life Pre-Pandemic and During

Broadway performer and full-time student Shereen Pimentel recently did a video for Allure, in which she breaks down her entire daily routine. From her classes at Julliard to her rehearsals for West Side Story, find out how she protects her skin on and off-stage on her busiest days.

Most of this video was filmed before the pandemic hit, but there are also clips of Shereen talking about her life since the Broadway shutdown.

Social Butterfly: Sir Patrick Stewart Reaches a Milestone With Sonnet 100

Sir Patrick Stewart has hit a milestone in his #ASonnetADay series! This weekend, he took on Sonnet 100.

