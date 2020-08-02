Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming
Watch Cheyenne Jackson & Seth Rudetsky In Concert LIVE Tonight
Before his concert this weekend, check out some of our favorite past performances from Cheyenne Jackson!
Seth Rudetsky's internationally acclaimed Broadway concert series that first began in Provincetown at The Art House in 2011 is now a weekly virtual series titled The Seth Concert Series.
Hosted by beloved musical director and Sirius XM Star Seth Rudetsky, Cheyenne Jackson will headline a live concert event on Sunday, August 2nd at 8PM ET with a one time replay on August 3rd at 3 PM ET.
From Xanadu and All Shook Up to Disney Channel's Descendants and West Side Story-- which one is your favorite?
Don't miss the concert: BUY TICKETS!
Love Me Tender and Burnin' Love from All Shook Up with Jenn Gambatese at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
Say Something with Jackie Evancho
Don't Let the Sun Go Down On Me with Constanine Maroulis
Xanadu with Kerry Butler at the 2008 Tony Awards
Maria from West Side Story with the San Francisco Symphony
Old Devil Moon from Finian's Rainbow with Kate Baldwin on The View
Two Lost Souls from Damn Yankees with Jane Krakowski
Do What You Gotta Do from Descendants 3 with Dove Cameron
West Side Story Medley with Laura Osnes at the Smith Center
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
-
VIDEO: Watch Mandy Patinkin Happily Delete His Wife's 38,000 Unread Emails- 'Nothing Gets Me More Excited'
Mandy Patinkin and his wife Kathryn Grody are at it again! This time the stage and screen star is taking a deep dive into Kathryn's 38,000 unread emai...
Doctors, Theme Park Visitors and More Weigh in on Disney World's Reopening
Vox has reported on the various opinions surrounding Disney World's reopening in the wake of the rising COVID-19 numbers in Florida, sharing opinions ...
A 'Brand New Physical Production' of PHANTOM OF THE OPERA Will Run in the West End When Theatres Are Able to Reopen
WhatsOnStage has reported that a statement released from the Phantom of the Opera production, sent by spokespeople for Cameron Mackintosh, has confirm...
Lin-Manuel Miranda Endorses Joe Biden for President
In a conversation with Randi Weingarten of the American Federation of Teachers, Lin revealed that he'll be supporting the former Vice President in the...
Breaking: Jocelyn Bioh Will Adapt ONCE ON THIS ISLAND for Release on Disney+
Oh gods, oh gods! According to the Hollywood Reporter, Disney+ is developing a feature adaptation of Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty's Once On This I...
VIDEO: Ramin Karimloo Sings 'Being Alive' From COMPANY
Ramin Karimloo sang Being Alive from Company as part of the Kings Of Broadway 2020 concert, celebrating Jule Styne, Jerry Herman and Stephen Sondheim....