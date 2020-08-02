Watch Cheyenne Jackson & Seth Rudetsky In Concert LIVE Tonight

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Before his concert this weekend, check out some of our favorite past performances from Cheyenne Jackson!

Seth Rudetsky's internationally acclaimed Broadway concert series that first began in Provincetown at The Art House in 2011 is now a weekly virtual series titled The Seth Concert Series.

Hosted by beloved musical director and Sirius XM Star Seth Rudetsky, Cheyenne Jackson will headline a live concert event on Sunday, August 2nd at 8PM ET with a one time replay on August 3rd at 3 PM ET.

From Xanadu and All Shook Up to Disney Channel's Descendants and West Side Story-- which one is your favorite?

Don't miss the concert: BUY TICKETS!

Love Me Tender and Burnin' Love from All Shook Up with Jenn Gambatese at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

Say Something with Jackie Evancho

Don't Let the Sun Go Down On Me with Constanine Maroulis

Xanadu with Kerry Butler at the 2008 Tony Awards

Maria from West Side Story with the San Francisco Symphony

Old Devil Moon from Finian's Rainbow with Kate Baldwin on The View

Two Lost Souls from Damn Yankees with Jane Krakowski

Do What You Gotta Do from Descendants 3 with Dove Cameron

West Side Story Medley with Laura Osnes at the Smith Center

