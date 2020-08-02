VIDEO: Shereen Pimentel Walks Through a Day in Her Life Pre-Pandemic and During

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

This video takes you from Shereen's classes at Julliard to her rehearsals for West Side Story!

Broadway performer and full-time student Shereen Pimentel recently did a video for Allure, in which she breaks down her entire daily routine.

From her classes at Julliard to her rehearsals for West Side Story, find out how she protects her skin on and off-stage on her busiest days.

Most of this video was filmed before the pandemic hit, but there are also clips of Shereen talking about her life since the Broadway shutdown.

Check out the video below!

Shereen Pimentel was most recently starring as Maria in the revival of West Side Story. She made her Broadway debut at age nine as Young Nala in The Lion King.

She sang with the Young People's Chorus of New York City for 2 years and then attended the pre-college vocal training program at The Juilliard School where she studied with Lorraine Nubar.

She most recently won the first prize in the 2018 New York Lyric Opera Competition. Additional awards include 2015 Young Arts Merit Winner for Classical Music and first place in the 2016 Schmidt Youth Vocal Competition.

