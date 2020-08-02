VIDEO: Andrew Lloyd Webber and Carrie Hope Fletcher Share Clips From the CINDERELLA Process
The video also features a song from the show, sung by Fletcher.
Carrie Hope Fletcher, Andrew Lloyd Webber and the Cinderella team have been hard at work, event amidst the health crisis, the get the show ready for the stage.
A new video was posted to Webber's social media accounts, showing clips of what the team has been up to. The video also features a song from the show, sung by Fletcher.
Watch the video below!
When life gives you lockdown, make @ALWCinderella. ?- Andrew Lloyd Webber (@OfficialALW) August 2, 2020
Here's a quick glance at everything Andrew, @CarrieHFletcher and the @ALWCinderella team have been up to over the past few months! - #TeamALW pic.twitter.com/1aeWHQxI2Y
The production, a complete reinvention of the classic fairytale, is based on an original idea by Emerald Fennell, the Emmy Award nominated lead scriptwriter of the second season of international smash hit Killing Eve, with a brand new score from the legendary composer and lyrics by David Zippel.
The show's lyrics are by David Zippel, a multi-award winner for Broadway productions including City of Angels, The Goodbye Girl, The Woman in White and Liza at the Palace, as well as for work on film including Disney's Hercules and Mulan, both of which received Oscar nominations.
Cinderella will be directed by Laurence Connor, with choreography from Joann Hunter, who previously partnered on School of Rock and the recent, sold out production of Joseph & the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat at The London Palladium.
All further creative team and cast announcements regarding Cinderella will be made at a later date.
