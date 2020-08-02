Stage and Screen Actor Patti Karr Dies at 88
Karr performed in over 25 Broadway productions, National Tours, Off-Broadway shows, and other productions throughout the country, as well as film and television.
BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that stage and screen actor Patti Karr has died at 88.
Karr performed in over 25 Broadway productions, National Tours, Off-Broadway shows, and other productions throughout the country, as well as film and television, from 1950-2006.
Karr made her Broadway debut in 1956 in Bells Are Ringing, as a dancer. She went on to be a dancer in The Body Beautiful and Redhead.
In 1959, she played Lady Rowena in Once Upon a Mattress. In the 60s, she performed in shows such as Do Re Mi, New Faces of 1962, Come on Strong, and To Broadway With Love.
Karr appeared in the 1972 revival of A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum, followed by the original Broadway production of Different Times.
She also appeared in the original Broadway cast of Pippin, as Fastrada, as well as Lysistrata, as Theta.
Some of her other Broadway credits include Irene, Seesaw, A Broadway Musical, Got Tu Go Disco, Musical Chairs, The Rink, and the 1993 revival of My Fair Lady.
In addition to her stage work, Karr also appeared in films such as Mighty Aphrodite (1995), The Savages (2007) and The Edge of Night (1956). Some of her television credits include All My Children, Happy Days, The Twilight Zone, Murder, She Wrote, Guiding Light, Sex and the City, Law and Order, and The Sopranos.
