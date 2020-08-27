Wake Up With BWW 8/27: Jujamcyn Files Lawsuit Against Insurance Companies, and More!

Plus, do some Broadway back-to-school shopping with us, and more!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld!

Jujamcyn Theaters has filed a lawsuit against its insurance companies, Federal Insurance Company and Pacific Indemnity Company, for failing to cover losses suffered during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Learn more about this and other top stories below!

Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!



1) 15 Fun Broadway Gifts to Add to Your Back to School Shopping List

We've compiled some fun Broadway gifts from your favorite shows that will be perfect for the upcoming school year!. (more...)

2) Zoom Presentation Of 'The Telephone Hour' From BYE BYE BIRDIE Premieres

A new Zoom presentation of 'The Telephone Hour' from Bye Bye Birdie, featuring over 50 performers, will premiere today!. (more...)

3) Jujamcyn Files Lawsuit Against Insurance Companies For Failing to Cover Losses Due to the Health Crisis

Jujamcyn Theaters has filed a lawsuit against its insurance companies, Federal Insurance Company and Pacific Indemnity Company, for failing to cover losses suffered during the COVID-19 pandemic.. (more...)

Next up in our "mug shots" series is Andrew Keenan-Bolger

(portrait by Walter McBride). Plus visit our merchandise shop

to get your own BWW mug, t-shirt, tote bag and more!

Today's Call Sheet:

- Today at 2pm and 8pm, Seth Rudetsky will continue his Stars in the House series, featuring new Broadway stars performing and answering questions! Watch live on YouTube here!

- The Met continues its Live in HD broadcast series with Verdi's Un Ballo in Maschera, tonight at 7:30pm. Watch here!

- Acclaimed singer/pianist Billy Stritch returns to his home on the Birdland Theater stage with a new solo show called "Hooray For Love". Learn more here!

Learn about more online streaming events happening today, and in the future, on our streaming calendar at /streaming-schedule/.

BWW Exclusive: Top 10 Tunes With Antonio Cipriano

Antonio Cipriano is sharing his top 10 tunes with us! From Harry Styles to Hamilton, give his playlist a listen!

What we're watching: Hugh Jackman Gives Update on THE MUSIC MAN, Talks Ongoing 'Feud' With Ryan Reynolds and More

Hugh Jackman called in to SiriusXM's The Jess Cagle Show to talk about his Emmy nominated performance in HBO's Bad Education. While talking to SiriusXM's Jess Cagle and co-host Julia Cunningham, Hugh Jackman gave an update on The Music Man, the Broadway revival that was postponed to spring 2021 due to COVID-19, and spoke about the recent buzz that he and Mark Ruffalo are both nominated in the same Emmy category.

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Andy Karl!

Andy Karl most recently starred on Broadway in Pretty Woman the Musical as Edward Lewis. Karl is an Olivier Award winner and three-time Tony Award nominee.

On the New York stage, Karl has established himself as a major star both on and Off-Broadway. Most recently, Karl originated the lead role in the 2017 hit Broadway musical, Groundhog Day, and won the Laurence Olivier Award for Best Actor in a Musical for the London run, then the Drama Desk Award and Outer Critics Circle Award on Broadway, in addition to a Drama League Award nomination and his third Tony Award nomination. Karl made his Broadway debut in Saturday Night Fever, first in the character of 'Joey', then in the lead role of 'Tony Manero' during its first national tour. In September 2004, Karl played 'Luke' in the premiere of Altar Boyz at the New York Musical Theatre Festival, later reprising his role in the Off-Broadway production. Karl also appeared in the Broadway cast of The Wedding Singer at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre, and was featured in multiple roles in the musical adaptation of Legally Blonde, first at the Golden Gate Theatre in San Francisco, then in the Broadway production. He went on to co-star in the stage adaptation of 9 to 5 playing 'Joe' in the pre-Broadway tryout in Los Angeles, and then in 2009 at Broadway's Marquis Theatre. In November 2012, Karl played 'Neville Landless' in the Broadway revival of The Mystery of Edwin Drood, for which he was nominated for a Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Featured Actor in a Musical. In February 2014, Karl played the title role in Rocky on Broadway, earning his first Tony Award nomination for Best Leading Actor in a Musical. In 2015, he played 'Bruce Granit' in the Broadway revival of On the Twentieth Century and received his second consecutive Tony Award nomination, this time for Best Featured Actor in a Musical. Additional Broadway credits include Wicked and Jersey Boys.

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

Related Articles