VIDEO: Hugh Jackman Gives Update on THE MUSIC MAN, Talks Ongoing 'Feud' With Ryan Reynolds and More

Jackman also spoke about being nominated in the same category as THE HULK's Mark Ruffalo

Hugh Jackman called in to SiriusXM's The Jess Cagle Show to talk about his Emmy nominated performance in HBO's Bad Education. While talking to SiriusXM's Jess Cagle and co-host Julia Cunningham, Hugh Jackman gave an update on The Music Man, the Broadway revival that was postponed to spring 2021 due to COVID-19, and spoke about the recent buzz that he and Mark Ruffalo are both nominated in the same Emmy category saying "He's absolutely astonishing in the show. I mean I think he is one of the best actors, certainly of our generation.... But Wolverine would beat him for sure let's just be very clear...."

Hugh Jackman also talked about his on-going "feud" with Ryan Reynolds, revealing what he would like to get him for his upcoming birthday, while also speaking about Blake Lively on her birthday "To think of what she's had to put up with. Let's just think COVID with Ryan. It's amazing. I just hope more than anything that she is on her own with her friends just really enjoying her day."

Hugh Jackman's full interview on SiriusXM's The Jess Cagle Show will air on Thursday, August 27. SiriusXM's The Jess Cagle Show, hosted by SiriusXM's Chief Entertainment Anchor Jess Cagle and co-host Julia Cunningham airs Mondays through Fridays at 3:00 pm PT.

See clips below!

