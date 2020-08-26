15 Fun Broadway Gifts to Add to Your Back to School Shopping List

Show up to school in style!

We've compiled some fun Broadway gifts from your favorite shows that will be perfect for the upcoming school year!

From pens, to notebooks, to dorm room decor, you can show off your Broadway favorites while at school!

How do you show off your favorite shows while at school?

Look your best in this Dear Evan Hansen striped polo.

Get it from the Dear Evan Hansen shop for $50.

Stay hydrated in class with your own Wicked 'green elixir' water bottle!

Get it from the Wicked shop for $40.

Carry your books in style with a Come From Away tote.

Get it from the Come From Away shop for $20.

Grab yourself a new phone case from way down in Hadestown!

Get it from the Hadestown shop for $35.

Looking for something fun to read? Grab the Girl from the North Country script!

Get it from the Girl from the North Country shop for $25.

Need to take a break from reading? Save your place in style with these Hamilton bookmarks!

Get it from the Hamilton shop for $10.

You oughta know you'll need to take notes in class! Why not write them down in this Jagged Little Pill notebook?

Get it from the Jagged Little Pill shop for $15.

If you need to tell someone they don't even go to your school, why not show it with this Mean Girls hoodie?

Get it from the Mean Girls shop for $70.

Don't misplace your keys while you're at school! Hang on to them with this Moulin Rouge! keychain.

Get it from the Moulin Rouge! shop for $20.

You can never have too many totes... add to your collection and carry more books with this Mrs. Doubtfire bag!

Get it from the Mrs. Doubtfire shop for $30.

Calling all college students! Don't lose your head and decorate your dorm room with this Six poster!

Get it from the Six shop for $20.

For those rainy days on campus, grab this hilarious Book of Mormon umbrella.

Get it from the Book of Mormon shop for $30.

Need to take notes? Do it in style with this Phantom of the Opera pen!

Get it from the Phantom of the Opera shop for $25.

But where should you keep your pens? In this Tina zip pouch, of course!

Get it from the Tina shop for $25.

Add this Stephen Sondheim lyrics book to your reading list, too!

Get it from the West Side Story shop for $50.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You