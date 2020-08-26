Zoom Presentation Of 'The Telephone Hour' From BYE BYE BIRDIE Will Premiere Today
The video will debut as part of a discussion with the show's star Chita Rivera during Live & In Color's weekly online talk show Be Our Guest.
A new Zoom presentation of "The Telephone Hour" from Bye Bye Birdie, featuring over 50 performers, will premiere today!
The video will debut as part of a discussion with the show's star Chita Rivera during Live & In Color's weekly online talk show Be Our Guest today, August 26, at 6:00 p.m. Eastern Time. The conversation, and video, will stream on Facebook, YouTube and Instagram.
Featured in the ensemble of Broadway vets are: Natalie Toro (A Tale of Two Cities), Maria-Christina Oliveras (Amelie), Orville Mendoza (Peter and the Starcatcher), Rheaume Crenshaw (Groundhog Day), Diana Huey (The Little Mermaid), Marc De La Cruz (Rent), Jonathan Burke (Choir Boy), Martin Sola (The King and I), Devin Trey Campbell (Kinky Boots), Shelley Thomas-Harts (Brooklyn), Andres Quintero (Bat Out of Hell) and Lucille Lortel Award-winner Kuhoo Verma (Octet). The video, which is produced Lauren Grajewski, features filmmaking by Andrew Young, animation by Erika Nardi and musical supervision by Ricky Romano.
"The Telephone Hour seemed liked the perfect virtual number for today," said Live & In Color founder and artistic director Devanand Janki. "This classic musical is pure nostalgia for a simpler time. Back in 1960, we were singing to each other using ye olde corded 'telephones' 60 years later, it's on Zoom!"
For Janki, the project goes beyond nostalgia. "I wanted to present it including and centering around a BIPOC cast to give it a whole new resonance for 2020," Janki said. Ultimately, this is a joyful celebration of our Live & In Color community. Individually, each of these LAIC Alumni are extraordinary artists who have been so generous with their time and talent. They are the heart and soul of our mission, the beautiful reflection of the diverse world we live in".
True to original spirit of "The Telephone Hour," Live & In Color invites viewers to help them get the word out about the work they do to foster diversity in the arts. Thanks to a generous donation from Tiger Baron Foundation, Live & In Color will receive $1 for every like, share and subscribe of "The Telephone Hour" video up to $7,500.
Launched in May, Live & In Color's weekly talk program Be Our Guest features spirited discussions with theater, television and film professionals on the topic of diversity in the arts and how they've thrived in the landscape. The series runs every Wednesday at 6:00 p.m. Eastern Time at https://www.facebook.com/theatreincolors .
