Wake Up With BWW 8/25: Josh Groban and Annaleigh Ashford in SWEENEY TODD, and More!

Today's top stories include a rumored revival of Sweeney Todd starring Josh Groban and Annaleigh Ashford. While the production isn't confirmed at this time, it is said to be opening in Spring 2023.

Plus, a new non-equity tour of The Book of Mormon is launching next month, and more!

Today's Top Stories

HAMILTON Will Donate Damages Paid For Unlicensed Performances To Texas-Based LGBTQIA+ Advocacy Group

by Team BWW

Hamilton will donate all damages paid by The Door Christian Fellowship McAllen Church to the South Texas Equality Project (STEP).. (more...)

Josh Groban & Annaleigh Ashford-Led SWEENEY TODD Coming to Broadway?

by Rialto Chatter

Broadway might be getting ready to attend the tale once more. Rumours have been circulating this week that a new production of Sweeney Todd, led by Broadway favorites Josh Groban and Annaleigh Ashford, is in the works for Spring 2023.. (more...)

THE BOOK OF MORMON Tour Launches Next Month in Utica

by Stephi Wild

A new non-equity national tour of THE BOOK OF MORMON, the winner of nine Tony Awards® including Best Musical, will launch this September and visit over 50 cities across the U.S., including 29 where the show has never played before.. (more...)

VIDEO: Worlds Collide with Two Stars of DEAR EVAN HANSEN- Meet Stephen Christopher Anthony & Sam Tutty

by Backstage With Richard Ridge

Before both productions of Dear Evan Hansen take their final bows, BroadwayWorld is catching up with not one, but two Evans- Stephen Christopher Anthony, who currently plays the role on Broadway, and Sam Tutty, who stars as Evan in the West End. Watch as both reflect on their journeys to the role, reflect on the musical's incredible legacy, and so much more in this video.. (more...)

VIDEO: Disney+ Debuts New PINOCCHIO Live Action Trailer With Cynthia Erivo, Luke Evans & More

by Michael Major

The film stars Tom Hanks, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Keegan-Michael Key, Lorraine Bracco, with Cynthia Erivo and Luke Evans. In addition to the original film's songs, including "When You Wish Upon a Star" by Cynthia Erivo, the film features new music by Alan Silvestri and Glen Ballard ("The Polar Express"). Watch the new video trailer now!. (more...)

Teri Hatcher to Star as Morticia Addams in THE ADDAMS FAMILY at 5-Star Theatricals

by Chloe Rabinowitz

This Halloween season, award-winning film and television icon Teri Hatcher ("Desperate Housewives," "Lois and Clark," National Tour of Cabaret) will star as "Morticia Addams" in 5-Star Theatricals' regional premiere of The Addams Family.. (more...)

Scott Barnes, Founding Member of Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, Passes Away at 68

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Scott Barnes, a founding member of Broadway Cares/Equity Fights Aids, has passed away at age 68 after a battle with pulmonary fibrosis. . (more...)

Then & Now: HAIRSPRAY Original Cast Celebrates 20th Anniversary With Reunion

by Team BWW

Hairspray celebrated its 20th Anniversary of Broadway's opening night on August 15th. To celebrate, original cast members got together in New York to commemorate the opening and recreate one of the show's dance numbers, The Nicest Kids In Town.. (more...)

