Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
WAKE UP WITH BROADWAYWORLD
Click Here for More on WAKE UP WITH BROADWAYWORLD
Wake Up With BWW 8/25: Josh Groban and Annaleigh Ashford in SWEENEY TODD, and More!

Wake Up With BWW 8/25: Josh Groban and Annaleigh Ashford in SWEENEY TODD, and More!

Plus, a new non-equity tour of The Book of Mormon is launching next month, and more!

Aug. 25, 2022  

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news.

Today's top stories include a rumored revival of Sweeney Todd starring Josh Groban and Annaleigh Ashford. While the production isn't confirmed at this time, it is said to be opening in Spring 2023.

Plus, a new non-equity tour of The Book of Mormon is launching next month, and more!

Read more about these and other top stories below!

Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!

Today's Top Stories

HAMILTON Will Donate Damages Paid For Unlicensed Performances To Texas-Based LGBTQIA+ Advocacy Group
by Team BWW

Hamilton will donate all damages paid by The Door Christian Fellowship McAllen Church to the South Texas Equality Project (STEP).. (more...)

Josh Groban & Annaleigh Ashford-Led SWEENEY TODD Coming to Broadway?
by Rialto Chatter

Broadway might be getting ready to attend the tale once more. Rumours have been circulating this week that a new production of Sweeney Todd, led by Broadway favorites Josh Groban and Annaleigh Ashford, is in the works for Spring 2023.. (more...)

THE BOOK OF MORMON Tour Launches Next Month in Utica
by Stephi Wild

A new non-equity national tour of THE BOOK OF MORMON, the winner of nine Tony Awards® including Best Musical, will launch this September and visit over 50 cities across the U.S., including 29 where the show has never played before.. (more...)

VIDEO: Worlds Collide with Two Stars of DEAR EVAN HANSEN- Meet Stephen Christopher Anthony & Sam Tutty
by Backstage With Richard Ridge

Before both productions of Dear Evan Hansen take their final bows, BroadwayWorld is catching up with not one, but two Evans- Stephen Christopher Anthony, who currently plays the role on Broadway, and Sam Tutty, who stars as Evan in the West End. Watch as both reflect on their journeys to the role, reflect on the musical's incredible legacy, and so much more in this video.. (more...)

VIDEO: Disney+ Debuts New PINOCCHIO Live Action Trailer With Cynthia Erivo, Luke Evans & More
by Michael Major

The film stars Tom Hanks, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Keegan-Michael Key, Lorraine Bracco, with Cynthia Erivo and Luke Evans. In addition to the original film's songs, including "When You Wish Upon a Star" by Cynthia Erivo, the film features new music by Alan Silvestri and Glen Ballard ("The Polar Express"). Watch the new video trailer now!. (more...)

Teri Hatcher to Star as Morticia Addams in THE ADDAMS FAMILY at 5-Star Theatricals
by Chloe Rabinowitz

This Halloween season, award-winning film and television icon Teri Hatcher ("Desperate Housewives," "Lois and Clark," National Tour of Cabaret) will star as "Morticia Addams" in 5-Star Theatricals' regional premiere of The Addams Family.. (more...)

Scott Barnes, Founding Member of Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, Passes Away at 68
by Chloe Rabinowitz

Scott Barnes, a founding member of Broadway Cares/Equity Fights Aids, has passed away at age 68 after a battle with pulmonary fibrosis. . (more...)

Then & Now: HAIRSPRAY Original Cast Celebrates 20th Anniversary With Reunion
by Team BWW

Hairspray celebrated its 20th Anniversary of Broadway's opening night on August 15th. To celebrate, original cast members got together in New York to commemorate the opening and recreate one of the show's dance numbers, The Nicest Kids In Town.. (more...)

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!



Related Stories

More Hot Stories For You


Texas Ballet Theater Presents World Premiere CIRQUE DU BALLETTexas Ballet Theater Presents World Premiere CIRQUE DU BALLET
August 24, 2022

Texas Ballet Theater (TBT) will begin its 2022-2023 season with Cirque du Ballet, a brand-new production from Ben Stevenson, O.B.E., September 16-18 at Winspear Opera House in Dallas and September 30 – October 2 at Bass Performance Hall in Fort Worth.
WAITING IN SOHO To Premiere At Sydney Fringe FestivalWAITING IN SOHO To Premiere At Sydney Fringe Festival
August 24, 2022

The Australian Premiere of Christopher Morgan's Waiting in Soho, presented by Moon Bureau, will play at the The Emerging Artist Hub as part of Sydney Fringe Festival from 6th to the 10th of September.
Vintage Theatre And Performance Now Theatre Company Co-Present THE DROWSY CHAPERONEVintage Theatre And Performance Now Theatre Company Co-Present THE DROWSY CHAPERONE
August 24, 2022

Vintage Theatre kicks off its 2022 -2023 season with the hilarious musical comedy 'The Drowsy Chaperone,' co-presented by Performance Now Theatre Company, September 2 – October 9.
The Huntington Announces New Covid Protocols For SING STREET And Calderwood Pavilion AudiencesThe Huntington Announces New Covid Protocols For SING STREET And Calderwood Pavilion Audiences
August 24, 2022

The Huntington announces revised COVID protocols for the new musical Sing Street and all performances at the Calderwood Pavilion at the BCA starting Friday, August 26: Face masks will be encouraged for evening performances and required for all matinee performances. The Huntington previously dropped the requiring of proof of vaccination or negative COVID test for audience members at the end of June.
Theater For The New City Sets Memorial For Co-Founder George Bartenieff, September 19Theater For The New City Sets Memorial For Co-Founder George Bartenieff, September 19
August 24, 2022

On Monday, September 19, Theater For The New City, 155 First Ave. (at E. 10th Street), will present a memorial for its co-founder George Bartenieff (January 23, 1933-July 30, 2022) to celebrate his creative years at the theater, 1971-1992.  Reception begins at 7:30 PM and a narrated pictorial, remembrances and performances will start at 8:00 PM.