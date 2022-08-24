Josh Groban & Annaleigh Ashford-Led SWEENEY TODD Coming to Broadway?

Broadway might be getting ready to attend the tale once more. Rumors have been circulating this week that a new production of Sweeney Todd, led by Broadway favorites Josh Groban and Annaleigh Ashford, is in the works for Spring 2023 at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre, where Tina-The Tina Turner Musical recently concluded its run. A new show has not yet been announced to play at the venue.

Thomas Kail (Hamilton, In the Heights) is rumored to be at the helm of the revival, with Jeffrey Seller on board as lead producer.

Official details of the production have not yet been announced. Check back right here at BroadwayWorld for updates.

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street is a musical with music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim and a book by Hugh Wheeler. It is based on the 1973 play of the same name by Christopher Bond. It is originally based off a Victorian 'Penny Dreadful' titled 'The String Of Pearls' in which the characters first make an appearance.

Sweeney Todd opened on Broadway in 1979 starring Angela Lansbury and Len Cariou. It won the Tony Award for Best Musical and Olivier Award for Best New Musical. It has been revived in many productions as well as inspiring a film adaptation. It was most recently revived on Broadway in 2005, starring Michael Cerveris and Patti LuPone. An immersive off Broadway version opened in 2017. Johhny Depp and Helena Bonham Carter led the 2007 film, directed by Tim Burton.