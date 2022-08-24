VIDEO: Worlds Collide with Two Stars of DEAR EVAN HANSEN- Meet Stephen Christopher Anthony & Sam Tutty

In just weeks, Evan Hansen will wave through a window for the final time at the Music Box Theatre. As BroadwayWorld previously reported, the beloved the Tony and Grammy-winning musical will conclude its Broadway run on Sunday, September 18, 2022, almost six years, 1.5 million audience members, and 1,678 performances after opening.

Shortly after, the Olivier Award-winning London production will play its final performance at the Noël Coward Theatre on October 22, 2022.

Before both productions take their final bows, BroadwayWorld is catching up with not one, but two Evans- Stephen Christopher Anthony, who currently plays the role on Broadway, and Sam Tutty, who stars as Evan in the West End. Watch as both chat about their journeys to the role, reflect on the musical's incredible legacy, and so much more!