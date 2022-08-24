Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge
Click Here for More on Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge

VIDEO: Worlds Collide with Two Stars of DEAR EVAN HANSEN- Meet Stephen Christopher Anthony & Sam Tutty

Dear Evan Hansen will play its final Broadway performance on September 18, 2022.

Aug. 24, 2022  

In just weeks, Evan Hansen will wave through a window for the final time at the Music Box Theatre. As BroadwayWorld previously reported, the beloved the Tony and Grammy-winning musical will conclude its Broadway run on Sunday, September 18, 2022, almost six years, 1.5 million audience members, and 1,678 performances after opening.

Shortly after, the Olivier Award-winning London production will play its final performance at the Noël Coward Theatre on October 22, 2022.

Before both productions take their final bows, BroadwayWorld is catching up with not one, but two Evans- Stephen Christopher Anthony, who currently plays the role on Broadway, and Sam Tutty, who stars as Evan in the West End. Watch as both chat about their journeys to the role, reflect on the musical's incredible legacy, and so much more!




Related Stories

Buy at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Dear Evan Hansen Striped Tote

Dear Evan Hansen Striped Tote

Dear Evan Hansen Lapel Pin

Dear Evan Hansen Lapel Pin

Dear Evan Hansen Unisex Blue Logo Tee

Dear Evan Hansen Unisex Blue Logo Tee

Dear Evan Hansen Striped Beanie

Dear Evan Hansen Striped Beanie




From This Author - Backstage With Richard Ridge


VIDEO: Marc Shaiman & Scott Wittman Celebrate 20 Years of HAIRSPRAYVIDEO: Marc Shaiman & Scott Wittman Celebrate 20 Years of HAIRSPRAY
August 15, 2022

In the latest installment of Backstage with Richard rIdge, Scott Wittman and Marc Shaiman reminisce about Hairspray's road to the stage, chat about the musical's legacy, and share tidbits on their latest Broadway-bound project, Some Like It Hot.
VIDEO: Gabriella Uhl & Jonathan Lengel Talk 13: THE MUSICALVIDEO: Gabriella Uhl & Jonathan Lengel Talk 13: THE MUSICAL
August 14, 2022

BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge sat down with Gabriella Uhl and Jonathan Lengel ahead of the premiere of 13: the Musical to discuss landing their dream roles in the new movie musical. The duo also discussed their favorite moments on set, the importance of representation in the film, and more. Watch the new video interview now!
VIDEO: Debra Messing & Eli Golden Reveal Their Favorite Moments Filming 13: THE MUSICALVIDEO: Debra Messing & Eli Golden Reveal Their Favorite Moments Filming 13: THE MUSICAL
August 13, 2022

Debra Messing and Eli Golden sat down with BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge to discuss the movie musical. During the interview, the pair disucssed their favorite moments filming the new movie, why Golden was originally 'intimidated' to film with Messing, and why 13: the Musical is the 'perfect movie' right now. Watch the new video interview now!
VIDEO: JD McCrary, Frankie McNellis, & Lindsey Blackwell Talk New Jason Robert Brown Songs in 13: THE MUSICALVIDEO: JD McCrary, Frankie McNellis, & Lindsey Blackwell Talk New Jason Robert Brown Songs in 13: THE MUSICAL
August 12, 2022

Richard Ridge sat down with JD McCrary, Frankie McNellis, and Lindsay Blackwell to discuss their favorite moments while filming 13: the Musical. The three rising stars also discussed what it was like debuting three new Jason Robert Brown songs for the new movie musical. Watch the new video interview now!
VIDEO: Erich Bergen is All About His New Broadway Gig in CHICAGOVIDEO: Erich Bergen is All About His New Broadway Gig in CHICAGO
August 12, 2022

Erich Bergen joined the company of Broadway's Chicago earlier this month and he's checking in with BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge to chat about the experience so far.