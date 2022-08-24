HAMILTON Will Donate Damages Paid For Unlicensed Performances To Texas-Based LGBTQIA+ Advocacy Group

As BroadwayWorld reported earlier, RGV Productions of The Door Christian Fellowship Ministries in McAllen, Texas performed an unauthorized, wildly edited version of Hamilton earlier this month that has raised eyebrows across the country. The two illegal shows, for which they did not have the rights to perform included vastly different dialogue and lyrics from the musical audiences are familiar with.

Following updates from the production and Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda, the church has now issued a statement that they will pay damages and acknowledging the copyright protections afforded to artists' work.

Meanwhile, a representative for Hamilton told BroadwayWorld that they will donate all damages paid by The Door Christian Fellowship McAllen Church to the South Texas Equality Project (STEP). The South Texas Equality Project is a coalition of organizations that work to advocate for, celebrate, uplift, educate, and provide support to the LGBTQIA+ community of the Rio Grande Valley.