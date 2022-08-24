Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Hamilton
Click Here for More on Hamilton
HAMILTON Will Donate Damages Paid For Unlicensed Performances To Texas-Based LGBTQIA+ Advocacy Group

HAMILTON Will Donate Damages Paid For Unlicensed Performances To Texas-Based LGBTQIA+ Advocacy Group

South Texas Equality Project is a partnership of LGBTQIA+ organizations & individuals focused on advocacy and visibility of the LGBTQIA+ community.

Aug. 24, 2022  

As BroadwayWorld reported earlier, RGV Productions of The Door Christian Fellowship Ministries in McAllen, Texas performed an unauthorized, wildly edited version of Hamilton earlier this month that has raised eyebrows across the country. The two illegal shows, for which they did not have the rights to perform included vastly different dialogue and lyrics from the musical audiences are familiar with.

Following updates from the production and Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda, the church has now issued a statement that they will pay damages and acknowledging the copyright protections afforded to artists' work.

Meanwhile, a representative for Hamilton told BroadwayWorld that they will donate all damages paid by The Door Christian Fellowship McAllen Church to the South Texas Equality Project (STEP). The South Texas Equality Project is a coalition of organizations that work to advocate for, celebrate, uplift, educate, and provide support to the LGBTQIA+ community of the Rio Grande Valley.




Related Stories

Buy at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Hamilton Shot Glass

Hamilton Shot Glass

Hamilton Magnet

Hamilton Magnet

Hamilton Unisex Gold Star Show Tee

Hamilton Unisex Gold Star Show Tee

Hamilton Button Set

Hamilton Button Set




From This Author - Team BWW


VIDEO: Watch the Music Video for Jim Caruso's 'What Did You Do To Your Face'VIDEO: Watch the Music Video for Jim Caruso's 'What Did You Do To Your Face'
August 24, 2022

BroadwayWorld is excited to premiere the music video for 'What Did You Do To Your Face' from Billy Stritch and Jim Caruso's The Sunday Set- now available from Club44 Records. 
Play BroadwayWorld's Daily Word Game - 8/24/2022Play BroadwayWorld's Daily Word Game - 8/24/2022
August 24, 2022

Today's BroadwayWorld Daily Word Game is now live - can you guess today's word or phrase? The solution can be any theatre related word or phrase - a show title, performer, recognizable lyrical phrase, and more.
Jeremy Jordan, Christiane Noll & More Will Take Part in Kick-Off Concert for SOMA StageJeremy Jordan, Christiane Noll & More Will Take Part in Kick-Off Concert for SOMA Stage
August 23, 2022

SOMA Stage have just announced its launch as a brand new non-profit theater company based out of the South Orange and Maplewood, NJ area with a kick-off concert set for Labor Day, Monday, September 5th at 4:30p.m.
The Door McAllen Church Will Pay Damages For Unlicensed Performances Of HAMILTONThe Door McAllen Church Will Pay Damages For Unlicensed Performances Of HAMILTON
August 23, 2022

Following updates from the production and Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda, the church has now issued a statement that they will pay damages and acknowledging the copyright protections afforded to artists' work.
Tennessee Shakespeare Company Launches 15th Season with THE TROUBLE BEGINS AT EIGHT: MARK TWAINTennessee Shakespeare Company Launches 15th Season with THE TROUBLE BEGINS AT EIGHT: MARK TWAIN
August 22, 2022

Tennessee Shakespeare Company launches its 15th performance season in celebratory style with Pete Pranica returning to the stage to delight audiences in the premiere of The Trouble Begins at Eight: Mark Twain.  The production is generously sponsored by The Sims Family Charitable Trust. 