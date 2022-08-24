Teri Hatcher to Star as Morticia Addams in THE ADDAMS FAMILY at 5-Star Theatricals

This Halloween season, award-winning film and television icon Teri Hatcher ("Desperate Housewives," "Lois and Clark," National Tour of Cabaret) will star as "Morticia Addams" in 5-Star Theatricals' regional premiere of The Addams Family, book by Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice, music & lyrics by Andrew Lippa, musical conductor and direction by Ryan O'Connell, choreography by Darby Epperson and directed by Kirsten Chandler. Hatcher briefly studied at San Francisco's American Conservatory Theatre (A.C.T) and previously starred as Sally Bowles in the National Touring Company of Sam Mendes' Tony-winning revival of Cabaret, directed by Rob Marshall. THE ADDAMS FAMILY opens on Friday, October 14, 2022 and runs through Sunday, October 23, 2022 at the Kavli Theatre at the Bank of America Performing Arts Center (formerly the Thousand Oaks Civic Arts Plaza), 2100 Thousand Oaks Boulevard in Thousand Oaks.



THE ADDAMS FAMILY embraces the wackiness in every family, features an original story and it's every father's nightmare: Wednesday Addams, the ultimate princess of darkness, has grown up and fallen in love with a sweet, smart young man from a respectable family - a man her parents have never met. And if that wasn't upsetting enough, Wednesday confides in her father and begs him not to tell her mother. Now, Gomez Addams must do something he's never done before - keep a secret from his beloved wife, Morticia. Everything will change for the whole family on the fateful night they host a dinner for Wednesday's "normal" boyfriend and his parents.

ABOUT Teri Hatcher

Teri Hatcher's career has spanned memorable performances in movies, television and on stage. Over the course of the groundbreaking show's eight season run, her wildly successful portrayal of Susan Mayer on ABC's award-winning "Desperate Housewives" earned her a 2005 Golden Globe Award (Best Actress in a Leading Role, Musical or Comedy, Television), a 2005 Screen Actors Guild Award (Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series), a 2006 Golden Globe Award nomination, a 2005 Television Critics Award nomination and a 2005 Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy. The role of the single mom searching for love in the sometimes sordid, always intriguing world of Wisteria Lane vaulted Hatcher to the pinnacle of today's hottest comedic actresses.



Having also starred as Lois in the ABC series "Lois and Clark," Hatcher often finds herself a role model to young women in journalism and carries a Superman fan base that is nothing short of global. Most recently, Hatcher starred in Hallmark's "A Kiss Before Christmas," where she re-united with her "Desperate Housewives" co-star James Denton. She also appeared in Showtime's 2021 comedy special, "Even More Funny Women of a Certain Age," which marked her stand-up comedy debut. Hatcher played the villainous Rhea in CW's "Supergirl." Hatcher's career on the small screen spans some of the most iconic shows in television history, including "Seinfeld," "Star Trek: The Next Generation," "Frasier," "MacGyver," "Two and a Half Men" and "Smallville." Her comedic expertise was noted when she hosted "Saturday Night Live" in 1995, landing at least two of her sketches in the "Best of SNL" highlights series.



Hatcher's first feature film role in Christopher Guest's "The Big Picture" remains one of her career highlights, along with movie roles in "Soapdish," "Spy Kids," "Tomorrow Never Dies" and voicing all three mothers in Henry Selick's Oscar-nominated animated film, "Coraline," as well as voicing the character of Dottie in Disney's "Planes" franchise.

Her fearless desire to challenge herself and experience the world led her to star as Sally Bowles in the Sam Mendes touring company of Cabaret in 1999, directed by Rob Marshall, for which she received critical acclaim and standing ovations from Los Angeles to Boston.



In 2006, Hatcher wrote her first book, a funny and inspiring look at a woman finding balance between family, career and self, entitled Burnt Toast and Other Philosophies of Life. The book showcased Hatcher's ability to connect with and know her audience, Leslie Bennetts of Vanity Fair said "Reading [Hatcher's] book is like gabbing with a funny, appealing girlfriend who is completely aware of her own neuroses." It remained on the New York Times Bestseller list for four weeks.



In addition to a widely successful acting career, Hatcher is a health advocate and an avid cook, having studied at the world-famous Le Cordon Bleu College of Culinary Arts, and having won "The Great Celebrity Bake Off" for Stand Up To Cancer, as well as the popular television show "Chopped." Embarking on a new journey, Hatcher launched her successful YouTube channel, "Hatching Change" - the story of Teri's quest to unite and inspire people from all walks of life to learn to be healthy, conquer life's toughest questions, and once and for all stop eating sh*t out of a box with her shows "Van Therapy" and "Don't Eat 'It' Out of a Box." "Van Therapy" follows Teri having conversations and connecting with everyday people out and about in Los Angeles. In "Don't Eat 'It' Out of a Box," she gives tutorials on alternatives to boxed meals and snacks. Her easy-to-follow tutorials are as funny as they are informative and educational.



Hatcher has been named #1 on FHM's "100 Sexiest Women" list, and featured on Maxim's annual "Hot 100 List." Among her pop culture honors, Hatcher has had the distinction of being the most downloaded image on the internet the year she posed wrapped in Superman's cape -- and nothing else!

ABOUT THE CREATIVE TEAM

KIRSTEN CHANDLER

(Director/Musical Staging) has served at the helm as director of many recent productions across the Southland, including 5-Star Theatricals' critically-acclaimed Shrek, PVPA's The Who's Tommy, Panic Productions' Inspecting Carol (for which she received a Broadway World nomination for Best Director), SDMT's Crazy for You, A Christmas Story, 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee and South Pacific, Cabrillo Music Theatre's Damn Yankees and You're a Good Man Charlie Brown (choreographer), Farley Cadena's award-winning one-woman show Stroke of Luck, Musical Theatre Guild's Sugar, Triumph of Love, Chess and Little Women, CSUN's Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson, and AMDA's Ghost, Spelling Bee, Spring Awakening, and Fame. She spent many years on the other side of the footlights, starring in such productions as The Rocky Horror Show (revival), The Marvelous Wonderettes (original cast), Little Shop of Horrors, Sweet Charity, Scarlet Pimpernel, Ragtime, and I Love You You're Perfect Now Change. She provided the singing voice of Pocahontas for Disney for many years, and can be heard as Princess Daria in the animated feature "Princess and the Pea."

DARBY EPPERSON

(Choreography) is a freelance movement artist and choreographer based in Los Angeles. Growing up in Omaha, NE she studied a variety of dance styles and eventually received her BFA in Dance Theatre at The American Musical and Dramatic Academy (LA) in 2017. She has worked with choreographers, such as Genevieve Carson, Andrew Pearson (Bodies in Play), Nancy Dobbs Owen, Donyelle Jones, Tracy Silver, Stephanie Landwehr, and Johnnie Hobbs III. Most recently, Darby has been diving into her own choreographic work, including the staged reading of The Who's Tommy at Palos Verdes Performing Arts.

RYAN O'CONNELL

(Musical Director/Conductor) is making his 5-Star Theatricals debut with The Addams Family. An LA-based music director, he has worked on more than 75 musical productions, including Broadway National Tours, Off-Broadway shows, and many regional theaters across the United States. Favorite credits include: Ernest Shackleton Loves Me (2nd Stage NYC), Mary Poppins (Musical Theatre West), Bonnie & Clyde (Candlelight Pavilion), Into The Woods and In The Heights (Broadway at the Gardens), Showdown at the Golden Horseshoe! (Disneyland), and Loch Ness (The Rev, Adirondack Theatre Festival, and Chance Theater). He has also music directed and written/orchestrated music for Disneyland, Disney World, NBC, CBS, Fox, Netflix, and Cartoon Network, among others. He may be most widely-known for his top-selling choral arrangements for Shawnee Press and Alfred.



Full casting and design team to be announced shortly.

ABOUT THE PRICING AND SCHEDULE

THE ADDAMS FAMILY opens on Friday, October 14 2022 and runs through Sunday, October 23, 2022 at the Kavli Theatre at the Bank of America Performing Arts Center (formerly the Thousand Oaks Civic Arts Plaza), 2100 Thousand Oaks Boulevard in Thousand Oaks.



Performances are Fridays at 8pm; Saturdays at 2pm and 8pm; Sunday, October 16 at 2pm and Sunday, October 23 at 1pm; with an added performance on Thursday, October 20 at 7:30pm.



Tickets are on sale now and may be purchased at the Bank of America Performing Arts Center Box Office located at 2100 Thousand Oaks Boulevard in Thousand Oaks, or through www.5startheatricals.com, or by phone at (800) 745-3000. For groups of 10 or more, please call Group Sales, 5-STAR THEATRICALS at (805) 497-8613 x 1.



Ticket prices range from $38 - $91. For ticket and theatre information, call (805) 449-ARTS (2787). THE ADDAMS FAMILY performs exclusively at the Kavli Theatre, Bank of America Performing Arts Center, at 2100 Thousand Oaks Boulevard in Thousand Oaks. For

membership and ticket information, call 805-497-8613 x 6 or visit www.5startheatricals.com.