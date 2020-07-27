Wake Up With BWW 7/27: A CHORUS LINE Reunion on Backstage LIVE, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld!

Nothing can stop BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge from bringing you interviews with your favorite Broadway stars! On July 26, he brought together Donna McKechnie, Baayork Lee, Wayne Cilento and Bob Avian for a A Chorus Line reunion!

This weekend, BroadwayWorld was saddened to report that stage and screen actor Michael Mandell has died. His cause of death has not been confirmed.

Read more about these and other top stories below!

1) VIDEO: Watch an A CHORUS LINE Reunion on Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge

by Backstage With Richard Ridge

2) Quiz: Which Broadway Parent Are You?

by BWW Quizzes

It's Parent's Day! Which Broadway parent are you? Take our latest quiz to find out!. (more...)

3) Stage and Screen Actor Michael Mandell Has Died

BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that stage and screen actor Michael Mandell has died. His cause of death has not been confirmed.. (more...)

4) Do It Yourself Theater - How to Put on Shows at Home with Your Family

by Chloe Rabinowitz

While we may be spending more time at home this summer than we're typically used to, that doesn't mean that summer fun has come to a stop! In fact, it's just the opposite. It may not be business as usual, but finding new ways to create and have fun with the people and things around us has become our new way of life.. (more...)

5) VIDEO: Gavin Lee and J. Michael Finley Perform 'You Rule My World' From THE FULL MONTY

Gavin Lee and J. Michael Finley performed 'You Rule My World' from The Full Monty as part of the Broadway Isolation Project!. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet:

- Today at 2pm and 8pm, Seth Rudetsky will continue his Stars in the House series, featuring new Broadway stars performing and answering questions! Watch live on YouTube here!

- Megan Hilty's concert, as part of the Seth Concert Series, re-airs today at 3pm. Buy tickets here!

- The Met continues its Live in HD broadcast series with Donizetti's Lucia di Lammermoor, tonight at 7:30pm. Watch here!

Learn about more online streaming events happening today, and in the future, on our streaming calendar at /streaming-schedule/.

BWW Exclusive: Watch a Sneak Peek of Susan Egan Guest Starring on AMPHIBIA

Broadway's Susan Egan and actor Max Mittelman are set to guest star as Renee Frodgers, a director and manager of an acting troupe, and Francis, a method actor, in a new episode of Disney Channel's animated series "Amphibia" airing Saturday, July 25.

Watch an exclusive clip featuring Egan's guest star role as Renee Frodgers and series regular/Disney Legend Bill Farmer as Hop Pop Plantar, Sprig's overprotective and traditional grandfather below!

What we're watching: HAMILTON Original Cast Members Phillipa Soo, Daveed Diggs, Renee Elise Goldsberry, and More Share Their Favorite Fan Moments

A new video was released on the official Hamilton social media accounts, featuring the show's original stars sharing their favorite fan moments.

Cast members who took part in the video are Phillipa Soo, Daveed Diggs, Renee Elise Goldsberry, Jasmine Cephas Jones, Thayne Jasperson, Andrew Chappelle, Jon Rua, Carleigh Bettiol, and Sydney James Harcourt.

Social Butterfly: Jelani Alladin, Christiani Pitts, and Richard Riaz Perform Rodgers and Hart's 'The Lady is a Tramp'

In honor of this year's 100th anniversary of one of music's most legendary duos, Richard Rodgers and Lorenz Hart, CBS Sunday Morning aired a special performance.

The video features Jelani Alladin, Christiani Pitts, and Richard Riaz putting their own modern take on Rodgers & Hart's "The Lady Is a Tramp."

This year is the 100th anniversary of one of music's most legendary duos, Richard Rodgers and Lorenz Hart. This video features @JelaniAlladin, @ChristianiPitts, & @RichardRiaz with a cool, modern take on Rodgers & Hart's "The Lady Is a Tramp" @RnH_Org pic.twitter.com/rPFyyk1tGd - CBS Sunday Morning ? (@CBSSunday) July 26, 2020

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

