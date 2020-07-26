VIDEO: Jelani Alladin, Christiani Pitts, and Richard Riaz Perform Rodgers and Hart's 'The Lady is a Tramp'

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

In honor of this year's 100th anniversary of one of music's most legendary duos, Richard Rodgers and Lorenz Hart, CBS Sunday Morning aired a special performance.

The video features Jelani Alladin, Christiani Pitts, and Richard Riaz putting their own modern take on Rodgers & Hart's "The Lady Is a Tramp."

Watch the performance below!

#NEW #SundayMatinee

This year is the 100th anniversary of one of music's most legendary duos, Richard Rodgers and Lorenz Hart. This video features @JelaniAlladin, @ChristianiPitts, & @RichardRiaz with a cool, modern take on Rodgers & Hart's "The Lady Is a Tramp" @RnH_Org pic.twitter.com/rPFyyk1tGd - CBS Sunday Morning ? (@CBSSunday) July 26, 2020

