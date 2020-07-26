Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming
VIDEO: Jelani Alladin, Christiani Pitts, and Richard Riaz Perform Rodgers and Hart's 'The Lady is a Tramp'
In honor of this year's 100th anniversary of one of music's most legendary duos, Richard Rodgers and Lorenz Hart, CBS Sunday Morning aired a special performance.
The video features Jelani Alladin, Christiani Pitts, and Richard Riaz putting their own modern take on Rodgers & Hart's "The Lady Is a Tramp."
Watch the performance below!
#NEW #SundayMatinee- CBS Sunday Morning ? (@CBSSunday) July 26, 2020
This year is the 100th anniversary of one of music's most legendary duos, Richard Rodgers and Lorenz Hart. This video features @JelaniAlladin, @ChristianiPitts, & @RichardRiaz with a cool, modern take on Rodgers & Hart's "The Lady Is a Tramp" @RnH_Org pic.twitter.com/rPFyyk1tGd
