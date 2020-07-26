Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Shutdown Streaming
VIDEO: Jelani Alladin, Christiani Pitts, and Richard Riaz Perform Rodgers and Hart's 'The Lady is a Tramp'

In honor of this year's 100th anniversary of one of music's most legendary duos, Richard Rodgers and Lorenz Hart, CBS Sunday Morning aired a special performance.

The video features Jelani Alladin, Christiani Pitts, and Richard Riaz putting their own modern take on Rodgers & Hart's "The Lady Is a Tramp."

Watch the performance below!


