BWW Exclusive: Watch a Sneak Peek of Susan Egan Guest Starring on AMPHIBIA

The Episode Airs on Sunday, July 25!

Broadway's Susan Egan and actor Max Mittelman are set to guest star as Renee Frodgers, a director and manager of an acting troupe, and Francis, a method actor, in a new episode of Disney Channel's animated series "Amphibia" airing Saturday, July 25.

Watch an exclusive clip featuring Egan's guest star role as Renee Frodgers and series regular/Disney Legend Bill Farmer as Hop Pop Plantar, Sprig's overprotective and traditional grandfather below!

Egan and Mittelman guest star in the episode titled, "Truck Stop Polly/A Caravan Named Desire." In "Truck Stop Polly," feeling unappreciated by her family, Polly hatches a plan to make them pay attention to her. "A Caravan Named Desire" sees Hop Pop signs THE FAMILY up to join a traveling theater troupe, hoping to realize his dream of being an actor.

Susan, originated the role of Belle in the Broadway adaptation of Disney's BEAUTY AND THE BEAST and later voiced Meg in Disney's 1997 animated musical Hercules, and Max Mittelman currently lends his voice on Marvel's "Spider-Man."

