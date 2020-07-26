Stage and Screen Actor Michael Mandell Has Died
BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that stage and screen actor Michael Mandell has died. His cause of death has not been confirmed.
Mandell made his Broadway debut in Big River in 1987. He returned to Broadway in 2010 in Elf as the Macy's Manager, a role he then played in the 2012 return of the show.
Mandell appeared on the National Tour of It Ain't Nothin' But the Blues, and his Off-Broadway credits include Machinal, Blood Wedding, Romance in Hard Times (NYSF), Hit the Lights (Vineyard Theatre), A New Brain (Lincoln Center Theatre), Captains Courageous (Ford Theatre), Miss Ever's Boys (Alabama Shakespeare Festival), Triumph of Love (Cleveland Playhouse), The Fantastiks (Portland Center Stage), Amadeus (Denver Theater Center), and The Boys from Syracuse (Alliance Theater).
On TV, Mandell can be seen on Person of Interest, NYC22, Glee, The Rosie O'Donnell Show, Ed, Law & Order: SVU, Ugly Betty and Guiding Light. He was also seen on the big screen in films such as New Year's Eve, I Love You Philip Morris, Choose, Joe's Apartment and Anger Management.
The news of Mandell's passing was confirmed in a touching tribute from his friend, Broadway actor Josh Lamon, on social media.
Oh, Mother Mandell. We will miss you so much. Rest, brilliant man. I love you always. pic.twitter.com/SCKxaoxBUs- Josh Lamon (@JoshLamon) July 26, 2020
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
-
THE PROM Film Resumes Production This Week
The film adaptation of the Broadway musical The Prom is starting up production again on Thursday at Raleigh Studios in Hollywood....
SLEEPLESS Musical Will Use New Fast COVID-19 Test Backstage
SLEEPLESS, which will begin socially distanced indoor performances at the Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre on 25 August, will begin using a new accurat...
Barbra Streisand, Kristin Chenoweth, Renee Elise Goldsberry and More Join Joe Biden Fundraising Concert
A star-studded lineup including, Barbra Streisand, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Kristin Chenoweth, John Legend, Jane Krakowski have joined the list of stag...
'Waving Through a Window' is Revealed as the Most Popular Broadway Song to Sing in the Car
Ever wondered what everyone's favorite Broadway hits to jam to in the car are? Halfords analysed Spotify data to reveal just that!...
HAMILTON Star Emmy Raver-Lampman to Join CENTRAL PARK in the Role of 'Molly'
It has been announced that Hamilton star Emmy Raver-Lampman will join the cast of the animated series, Central Park in the role of 'Molly. ...
COMPANY Commits to Hiring 10 Young Black Men and Women for Paid Internships When Broadway Returns
Company on Broadway has shared that they will be hiring 10 young black men and women for paid internships in every department of the production when B...