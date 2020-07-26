BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that stage and screen actor Michael Mandell has died. His cause of death has not been confirmed.

Mandell made his Broadway debut in Big River in 1987. He returned to Broadway in 2010 in Elf as the Macy's Manager, a role he then played in the 2012 return of the show.

Mandell appeared on the National Tour of It Ain't Nothin' But the Blues, and his Off-Broadway credits include Machinal, Blood Wedding, Romance in Hard Times (NYSF), Hit the Lights (Vineyard Theatre), A New Brain (Lincoln Center Theatre), Captains Courageous (Ford Theatre), Miss Ever's Boys (Alabama Shakespeare Festival), Triumph of Love (Cleveland Playhouse), The Fantastiks (Portland Center Stage), Amadeus (Denver Theater Center), and The Boys from Syracuse (Alliance Theater).

On TV, Mandell can be seen on Person of Interest, NYC22, Glee, The Rosie O'Donnell Show, Ed, Law & Order: SVU, Ugly Betty and Guiding Light. He was also seen on the big screen in films such as New Year's Eve, I Love You Philip Morris, Choose, Joe's Apartment and Anger Management.

The news of Mandell's passing was confirmed in a touching tribute from his friend, Broadway actor Josh Lamon, on social media.

Oh, Mother Mandell. We will miss you so much. Rest, brilliant man. I love you always. pic.twitter.com/SCKxaoxBUs - Josh Lamon (@JoshLamon) July 26, 2020

