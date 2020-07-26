Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Shutdown Streaming
Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

VIDEO: Gavin Lee and J. Michael Finley Perform 'You Rule My World' From THE FULL MONTY

Article Pixel Jul. 26, 2020  

Gavin Lee and J. Michael Finley performed 'You Rule My World' from The Full Monty as part of the Broadway Isolation Project!

Conceived & Directed by: Max Quinlan
Musical Director/Pianist: Elizabeth Doran
Film Editor: Blake Zelesnikar
Sound Design: Elliott Elsey

Check out the video below!

"You Rule My World" THE FULL MONTY Featuring: J. Michael Finley: Broadway/West End (BOOK OF MORMON; Elder Cunningham), Broadway/Tour (LES MIZ), Film (Starred as Bart Millard in I CAN ONLY IMAGINE) @john_michael_finley Gavin Lee: 2 Time TONY Nominee (SPONGEBOB; Squidward Q. Tentacles, MARY POPPINS; Bert), Broadway (LES MIZ; Thenardier) @gavinleeofficial @broadway_isolation_project Musical theatre duets, trios, and quartets in isolation, from isolation. A reminder of how connected we all are, while bringing awareness to different organizations and causes. The Actors Fund "The Actors Fund fosters stability and resiliency, and provides a safety net for performing arts and entertainment professionals over their lifespan." For more information, ways to become involved, and how to donate Visit: https://actorsfund.org/ @theactorsfund Conceived & Directed by: Max Quinlan @maxtime98 Musical Director / Pianist: Elizabeth Doran @elizabethedoran Film Editor: Blake Zelesnikar @b_zelez Sound Design: Elliott Elsey @elseyelliott @truphonic #broadwayisolationproject #nooneisalonetruly #strongertogether #inisolationfromisolation #broadway #theatre #theater #thefullmonty #yourulemyworld #onlyintermission #actorsfund @broadwaycom @officialbroadwayworld @playbill

A post shared by Max Quinlan (@broadway_isolation_project) on Jul 22, 2020 at 9:22am PDT

The Broadway Isolation Project serves as a reminder of how connected we all are, while bringing awareness to different organizations and causes. The project's Instagram page features musical theatre duets, trios, and quartets in isolation, from isolation.

This video was created in support of The Actors Fund. The Actors Fund fosters stability and resiliency, and provides a safety net for performing arts and entertainment professionals over their lifespan. For more information, ways to become involved, and how to donate, visit https://actorsfund.org/.


Related Articles


More Hot Stories For You