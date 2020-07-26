VIDEO: Gavin Lee and J. Michael Finley Perform 'You Rule My World' From THE FULL MONTY

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Gavin Lee and J. Michael Finley performed 'You Rule My World' from The Full Monty as part of the Broadway Isolation Project!

Conceived & Directed by: Max Quinlan

Musical Director/Pianist: Elizabeth Doran

Film Editor: Blake Zelesnikar

Sound Design: Elliott Elsey

Check out the video below!

The Broadway Isolation Project serves as a reminder of how connected we all are, while bringing awareness to different organizations and causes. The project's Instagram page features musical theatre duets, trios, and quartets in isolation, from isolation.

This video was created in support of The Actors Fund. The Actors Fund fosters stability and resiliency, and provides a safety net for performing arts and entertainment professionals over their lifespan. For more information, ways to become involved, and how to donate, visit https://actorsfund.org/.

