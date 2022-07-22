Wake Up With BWW 7/22: New Queens Will Join SIX on Broadway, and More!

Click Here for More on WAKE UP WITH BROADWAYWORLD

New queens joining the cast include Bre Jackson as Catherine of Aragon, Brennyn Lark as Catherine Parr, and two new Alternates, Ayla Ciccone-Burton and Holli' Conway. Keri René Fuller will also return as Jane Seymour.

SIX Announces New Queens Joining the Broadway Cast

by Stephi Wild

The cast will now star Bre Jackson as Catherine of Aragon, Brennyn Lark as Catherine Parr, and two new Alternates, Ayla Ciccone-Burton and Holli' Conway. The producers will also welcome back Keri René Fuller as Jane Seymour. The new Queens will begin performances on Tuesday, August 9 at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre (256 W 47th St, NYC).. (more...)

Bono & the Edge, Gladys Knight & More to Receive Kennedy Center Honors

by Michael Major

Recipients include actor and filmmaker George Clooney; contemporary Christian and pop singer-songwriter Amy Grant; the legendary singer of soul, Gospel, R&B, and pop Gladys Knight; Cuban-born American composer, conductor, and educator Tania León; and iconic Irish rock band U2, comprised of members Bono, The Edge, Adam Clayton, and Larry Mullen Jr.. (more...)

VIDEO: COME FROM AWAY Performs 'Welcome to the Rock' on the TODAY SHOW

by Michael Major

Watch the cast of Come From Away perform 'Wecome to the Rock' on TODAY this morning, as part of the show's Citi Music Series. The performance featured Jenn Collela, Astrid Van Wieren, Emily Walton, Sharone Sayegh, Gene Weygandt, Sharon Wheatley, Paul Whitty, Josh Breckenridge, John Jellison, Tony LePage, and more.. (more...)

Jackie Burns, Ben Fankhauser, and More Will Lead SOMETHING ROTTEN! in Sacramento

by Stephi Wild

Broadway at Music Circus in Sacramento has announced its cast for Something Rotten!, which includes Jackie Burns, Ben Fankhauser, and more!. (more...)

Disney Developing New Musical Movie PENELOPE

by Michael Major

Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist producer Robert Suddeth is writing the script. Plot details are currently under wraps, other than that the film will be a new 'unique twist' on the Princess and the Pea. Suddeth is also currently working on The Rise of the Pink Ladies, a new Grease prequel series on Paramount+.. (more...)

World Premiere Musical CORNELIA STREET & Five World Premiere Plays Announced for Atlantic Theater Company 2022-2023 Season

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Atlantic Theater Company has announced productions for its 2022-2023 season. Atlantic's 2022-2023 season will include the world premiere musical Cornelia Street, with a book by Tony Award winner Simon Stephens, music and lyrics by Mark Eitzel, directed by Tony Award nominee Neil Pepe and more.. (more...)

Garth Drabinsky Added To Canadian Equity's Do Not Work List

by BWW Staff

Following Actors' Equity placing Paradise Square producer Garth Drabinsky on their Do Not Work List, Canadian Actors' Equity has announced that they are instructing members not to work for Garth Drabinsky or any company he may be associated with.. (more...)

VIDEO: First Look at Natascia Diaz & More in FOLLIES at San Francisco Playhouse

by Stephi Wild

San Francisco Playhouse is now presenting Follies, starring Natascia Diaz, through September 10. Get a first look at all new video footage from the production here!. (more...)

New Frida Kahlo Musical Being Developed for Broadway

by Chloe Rabinowitz

The development of FRIDA, The Musical, a new work based on the life story of Frida Kahlo has been announced. FRIDA will be a full-throated celebration of Kahlo's joyous spirit of creativity and her unmatched gift for transforming physical and emotional pain into breathtaking beauty.. (more...)

